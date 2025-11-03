Amol Muzumdar's Factfile: The Mastermind Behind India Women’s Historic World Cup Triumph

India’s coach Amol Muzumdar plants the Indian tricolour on the pitch after the team won the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

India’s coach Amol Muzumdar plants the Indian tricolour on the pitch after the team won the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil