Amol Muzumdar's Factfile: The Mastermind Behind India Women’s Historic World Cup Triumph

When India’s women’s cricket team clinched their first-ever 50-over World Cup title on 2 November 2025 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, defeating South Africa by 52 runs, it wasn’t just a triumph for the players on the field. It was also the culmination of a vision steered by Amol Muzumdar.
In the moment when captain Harmanpreet Kaur took the final catch, the man behind the scenes had finally realised the dream he had worked towards since taking charge in October 2023. The path to that trophy wasn’t smooth. India endured three mid-tournament losses, against South Africa, Australia, and England, from winning positions, and the dressing room could easily have folded under pressure.
Under Muzumdar’s guidance, the team refused to crumble. They recalibrated, responded brilliantly against New Zealand, broke the world-record chase against Australia, and then delivered the final blow. That turning-point series of matches bore the imprint of a coach who knew how to rebuild belief and resilience.
When asked about how did they overcome those three losses during the post-match presentation, Muzumdar asserted that they were confident about qualifying for the semifinals. "We didn't look at those as losses. We just thought that, yeah, there are some hiccups in the campaign, but we were still alive in the tournament. And here we are on 2nd November 2025, world champions." Muzumdar said.
They (India women) deserve everything that will follow from here on. And I know for a fact that they've worked extremely hard for this. And I think it's a watershed moment for Indian cricket." Muzumdar added.
Amol Muzumdar's Bio
Date of Birth: November 11, 1974
Age: 50 years
Birthplace: Mumbai
Role: Batter
Batting Style: Right-handed
Bowling Style: Right-arm off-spin
Amol Muzumdar's First Class Career Stats
Matches played: 171
Runs: 11,167
Average: 48.13
Hundreds: 30
Highest Score: 260
Amol Muzumdar's Background
Few cricketers have influenced Indian domestic cricket as profoundly as Amol Muzumdar. Born on November 11, 1974, in Mumbai, Muzumdar was once regarded as one of the most technically gifted batters never to play for India.
A prolific run-scorer for Mumbai, he amassed 11,167 runs in 171 first-class matches at an average of 48.13, including 30 centuries and a highest score of 260 on debut, still one of the most memorable beginnings in Indian domestic history.
Despite never getting a call-up to the national side, Muzumdar’s contribution to the game continued through his coaching journey. He served as the batting coach for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, worked with South Africa’s men’s team as a batting consultant during their 2019 tour of India, and coached various Mumbai and age-group sides before being appointed India Women’s head coach in 2023.