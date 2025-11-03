Amol Muzumdar's Factfile: The Mastermind Behind India Women’s Historic World Cup Triumph

Amol Muzumdar, with 11,167 first-class runs and 30 centuries, guided India Women to their maiden ICC ODI World Cup title in 2025 after taking charge as head coach in October 2023

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Amol Muzumdars Factfile: The Mastermind Behind India Women’s Historic World Cup Triumph
India’s coach Amol Muzumdar plants the Indian tricolour on the pitch after the team won the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Amol Muzumdar scored 11,167 runs in 171 first-class matches for Mumbai, averaging 48.13 with 30 centuries

  • Appointed India Women’s head coach in October 2023, Muzumdar led the team to their maiden World Cup title in 2025

  • Amol Muzumdar never played for the national side

When India’s women’s cricket team clinched their first-ever 50-over World Cup title on 2 November 2025 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, defeating South Africa by 52 runs, it wasn’t just a triumph for the players on the field. It was also the culmination of a vision steered by Amol Muzumdar.

In the moment when captain Harmanpreet Kaur took the final catch, the man behind the scenes had finally realised the dream he had worked towards since taking charge in October 2023. The path to that trophy wasn’t smooth. India endured three mid-tournament losses, against South Africa, Australia, and England, from winning positions, and the dressing room could easily have folded under pressure.

Under Muzumdar’s guidance, the team refused to crumble. They recalibrated, responded brilliantly against New Zealand, broke the world-record chase against Australia, and then delivered the final blow. That turning-point series of matches bore the imprint of a coach who knew how to rebuild belief and resilience.

When asked about how did they overcome those three losses during the post-match presentation, Muzumdar asserted that they were confident about qualifying for the semifinals. "We didn't look at those as losses. We just thought that, yeah, there are some hiccups in the campaign, but we were still alive in the tournament. And here we are on 2nd November 2025, world champions." Muzumdar said.

Related Content
Related Content

They (India women) deserve everything that will follow from here on. And I know for a fact that they've worked extremely hard for this. And I think it's a watershed moment for Indian cricket." Muzumdar added.

Also Read: Harmanpreet Kaur Factfile

Amol Muzumdar's Bio

Date of Birth: November 11, 1974

Age: 50 years

Birthplace: Mumbai

Role: Batter

Batting Style: Right-handed

Bowling Style: Right-arm off-spin

Amol Muzumdar's First Class Career Stats

Matches played: 171

Runs: 11,167

Average: 48.13

Hundreds: 30

Highest Score: 260

Amol Muzumdar's Background

Few cricketers have influenced Indian domestic cricket as profoundly as Amol Muzumdar. Born on November 11, 1974, in Mumbai, Muzumdar was once regarded as one of the most technically gifted batters never to play for India.

A prolific run-scorer for Mumbai, he amassed 11,167 runs in 171 first-class matches at an average of 48.13, including 30 centuries and a highest score of 260 on debut, still one of the most memorable beginnings in Indian domestic history.

Also Read: Smriti Mandhana's Factfile

Despite never getting a call-up to the national side, Muzumdar’s contribution to the game continued through his coaching journey. He served as the batting coach for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, worked with South Africa’s men’s team as a batting consultant during their 2019 tour of India, and coached various Mumbai and age-group sides before being appointed India Women’s head coach in 2023.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Amol Muzumdar's Factfile: The Mastermind Behind India Women’s Historic World Cup Triumph

  2. India Become Women's World Cup Champions: Stats You Might Have Missed From Historic Final

  3. India Vs Australia T20Is: Travis Head Released From AUS Squad To Prepare For Ashes

  4. Harmanpreet Kaur Factfile: How India's Trailblazing Captain Ended 16-Year, Five-Edition Wait For Glory

  5. BCCI Announces INR 51 Crore Reward After India Win ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  2. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  3. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  4. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  5. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Heavy Rains from Cyclone Montha Swell Krishna River; Officials Warn of Flood Risk

  2. Two UAPA Absconders Nabbed After Five-Year Manhunt In Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

  3. 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Forty Years After The Violence, Grief And Poverty Shadow The Widowed Colony

  4. ISRO Successfully Launches GSAT-20 Aboard GSLV Mk III

  5. Day In Pics: November 02, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Downplays War With Venezuela, Says Maduro’s ‘Days Are Numbered’

  2. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  3. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  4. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  5. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

World News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Paris Louvre Heist: Two Suspects Previously Convicted Together, Says Prosecutor

  3. 23 Dead In Supermarket Explosion In Mexico’s Sonora State

  4. Disney's Cinderella Castle Set On Fire? | Here's the Truth Behind The Viral Reports

  5. Who Is Lily Lang? Decoding The Story Of Online Harassment And SEC Burnerverse Drama | Controversy Explained

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Election 2025: All Star Show In Bihar Today, "NDA Is Led By The Able Nitish Kumar": PM Modi In Nawada

  2. Dev Deepawali: Cosmic Energies Aligned For Karmic Cleansing And Divine Grace

  3. Bihar Police Arrest JD(U) Candidate Anant Singh, 79 Others In Jan Suraaj Worker Murder Case

  4. Delhi Air Quality Dips To ‘Very Poor’ as Weak Winds Trap Pollutants; AQI At 366

  5. 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern Afghanistan; At Least Seven Dead, 150 Injured

  6. Hedayettulah Khan Calls BJP’s Bangladesh Infiltration Claim In Ghatsila ‘Ridiculous’

  7. Multiple Lives Lost As Tipper Lorry Collides With RTC Bus In Telangana’s Ranga Reddy District

  8. Jharkhand: JMM, BJP Step Up Campaigns for Ghatsila Bypoll Ahead of November 11 Vote