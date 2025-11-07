Rahul Gandhi Alleges Maharashtra Govt ‘Sold Dalit Land To Minister’s Son’s Firm’ At Throwaway Price

Congress leader accuses BJP-led state government of “land theft” and questions PM Modi’s silence over the Pune land deal involving Ajit Pawar’s son.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rahul Gandhi | Photo: Nand Kumar/PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rahul Gandhi alleged that land worth ₹1,800 crore reserved for Dalits was sold for ₹300 crore to a firm linked to Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s son, Parth.

  • He accused the state government of “land theft” and claimed it was formed through “vote theft,” questioning PM Modi’s silence on the issue.

  • The state has ordered a high-level probe, suspended a sub-registrar, and filed an FIR; Ajit Pawar denied involvement in the deal.

Congressman Rahul Gandhi claimed on Friday that the government, which was established through "vote theft," was responsible for the sale of Rs 1,800 crore worth of government land in Maharashtra that was set aside for Dalits to a business connected to the son of a state minister.

Gandhi questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the agreement in a post on X, speculating that it might be because his government depends on those who "usurp" the rights of Dalits and the underprivileged.

The government ordered a high-level investigation after the Rs 300-crore land purchase in Pune involving a company connected to Parth, the son of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, sparked a political controversy on Thursday and was accused of irregularities.

In Maharashtra, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha alleged that government land of Rs 1800 crore, which was reserved for Dalits, was sold to the company of the minister's son for just Rs 300 crore.

"On top of that, the stamp duty was also waived on the land deal - meaning not only is it a robbery, but a waiver on the legal stamp duty too.

"This is 'land theft' by that government, which itself was formed through 'vote theft'. They know that no matter how much they 'loot', they will return to power by 'stealing' votes again," the Congress leader alleged.

"No regard for democracy, nor for the public, nor for the rights of Dalits.

"Modi ji, your silence speaks volumes - Are you staying silent for this reason, because your government rests ony those very looters who usurp the rights of Dalits and the deprived?," Gandhi asked.

Ajit Pawar maintained that he had nothing to do with the contentious agreement, despite Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stating that the matter was "prima facie serious" and that he had asked pertinent departments for details.

Even as a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against three individuals in the matter, the opposition, which included the BJP, Ajit Pawar's NCP, and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, denounced the ruling Mahayuti and called for a court investigation.

The government has established a high-level committee to investigate potential irregularities in the land purchase, and a sub-registrar has been suspended.

Parth Pawar has not yet addressed the accusations.

An official claims that a private company, Amadea Enterprises LLP, represented by its partner Digvijay Amarsinh Patil, purchased 40 acres of government-owned "Mahar Vatan" land in Pune's upscale Mundhwa neighbourhood for Rs 300 crore, with stamp duty waived.

According to the official, Parth Pawar is a partner in the company as well.

Published At:
Tags

