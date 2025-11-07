Rahul Gandhi Alleges Maharashtra Govt ‘Sold Dalit Land To Minister’s Son’s Firm’ At Throwaway Price

Congressman Rahul Gandhi claimed on Friday that the government, which was established through "vote theft," was responsible for the sale of Rs 1,800 crore worth of government land in Maharashtra that was set aside for Dalits to a business connected to the son of a state minister.



Gandhi questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the agreement in a post on X, speculating that it might be because his government depends on those who "usurp" the rights of Dalits and the underprivileged.