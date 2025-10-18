Ladki Bahin Scheme Will Continue as Long as Ajit Pawar Is in Office: Maharashtra Minister

NCP’s Narhari Zirwal praises Pawar’s welfare focus, says state committed to aiding women and farmers despite financial strain.

Ladki Bahin Scheme Will Continue as Long as Ajit Pawar Is in Office: Maharashtra Minister
Ladki Bahin Scheme Will Continue as Long as Ajit Pawar Is in Office: Maharashtra Minister Photo: File photo
Summary
  • Minister Narhari Zirwal assured the Mukhya Mantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme will not be scrapped while Ajit Pawar serves as deputy CM and finance minister.

  • Zirwal highlighted Pawar’s welfare measures, including extending tribal scholarships and prioritising governance over politics.

  • He said ₹31,628 crore has been earmarked for farmers hit by floods and rains, with central assistance supporting payments.

Maharashtra Minister Narhari Zirwal has assured that the state government's Mukhya Mantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme will not be discontinued under any circumstances as long as NCP chief Ajit Pawar remains the deputy chief minister and finance minister.

Speaking at the NCP's meeting in Palghar on Friday, Zirwal lauded Pawar's commitment to governance, citing his decision to extend tribal scholarships to students from backward communities and his focus on people's welfare over party politics.

Zirwal addressed the gathering in Dahanu, where hundreds of workers from the Opposition parties, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), joined the NCP.

The NCP leader further said that the Ladki Bahin scheme, under which eligible women beneficiaries receive monthly assistance of Rs 1,500, will not be discontinued as long as Pawar remains the deputy chief minister and state finance minister.

Representative image - Photo: Dinesh Parab
Maharashtra Government Makes E-KYC Mandatory For Ladki Bahin Beneficiaries

BY Outlook News Desk

He noted that despite financial strain, the state government has announced Rs 31,628 crore for farmers from rain and flood-affected districts, and that contractor payments were being processed with assistance from the Centre.

