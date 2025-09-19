Maharashtra Government Makes E-KYC Mandatory For Ladki Bahin Beneficiaries

The Maharashtra government on Thursday made e-KYC mandatory for availing benefits of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme..
According to the GR, eligible women must complete their verification and authentication within two months to receive the monthly assistance.
Government data showed 2.25 crore women receive money under the scheme, which was launched in July 2024.
A Government Resolution (GR) was issued for the scheme which provides monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 to women in the age group of 21-65, whose annual family income is not more than Rs 2.5 lakh.
Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare posted on X stating "An e-KYC facility has been made available on the web portal, 'ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in', for all beneficiaries of the scheme. They are requested to complete the e-KYC process in the next two months. This process is simple and convenient, and to maintain transparency in the scheme and ensure regular benefits to eligible women, everyone should complete it.”
The minister added that this procedure would also aid the beneficiaries in availing benefits of other schemes in the future. According to the GR, eligible women must complete their verification and authentication within two months to receive the monthly assistance in their bank accounts.
The beneficiaries will have to carry out the verification each year and if the authentication is not done, the benefits will be withheld. The government had recently revealed that nearly 26.34 lakh ineligible beneficiaries, including men, had enrolled in the scheme and received the monthly allowance.
With PTI inputs