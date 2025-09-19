Maharashtra Government Makes E-KYC Mandatory For Ladki Bahin Beneficiaries

Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare posted on X stating "An e-KYC facility has been made available on the web portal, 'ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in', for all beneficiaries of the scheme. They are requested to complete the e-KYC process in the next two months. This process is simple and convenient, and to maintain transparency in the scheme and ensure regular benefits to eligible women, everyone should complete it.”