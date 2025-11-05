The Baahubalis Of Bihar: Muscle And Dynasty Still Shape The Polls
As Bihar votes, the ghosts of its jungle raj era return to the campaign trail. From Anant Singh of Mokama to Osama Shahab, son of the late don Mohammad Shahabuddin, and Chetan Anand, heir to Anand Mohan Singh’s legacy, the ballot once again features the children and spouses of Bihar’s infamous bahubalis. Whether under RJD, JD(U), BJP or LJP banners, their presence shows how muscle, money, and lineage continue to command power in Bihar’s politics.
