The Baahubalis Of Bihar: Muscle And Dynasty Still Shape The Polls

As Bihar votes, the ghosts of its jungle raj era return to the campaign trail. From Anant Singh of Mokama to Osama Shahab, son of the late don Mohammad Shahabuddin, and Chetan Anand, heir to Anand Mohan Singh’s legacy, the ballot once again features the children and spouses of Bihar’s infamous bahubalis. Whether under RJD, JD(U), BJP or LJP banners, their presence shows how muscle, money, and lineage continue to command power in Bihar’s politics.

P
Photo Webdesk
Amrendra Kumar Pandey alias Pappu Pandey
Amrendra Kumar Pandey alias Pappu Pandey, is a candidate contesting from Gopalganj district's Kuchiyakot on a JD(U) ticket | Photo: Facebook
1/8
JD(U) candidate from Mokama Anant Singh aka Chhote Sarkar
Anant Singh aka Chhote Sarkar, JD(U) candidate from Mokama | Photo: IMAGO/Hindustan Times
2/8
BJP Candidate Aruna Devi Akhilesh Singh from Warisliganj of Nawada
Aruna Devi Akhilesh Singh from BJP is contesting from Warisliganj of Nawada district, wife of gangster Ashok Mahato | Photo: Facebook
3/8
Chetan Anand son of don turned politican Anand Mohan Singh
Chetan Anand, son of former MP and don turned politican Anand Mohan Singh, is contesting from Nabinagar on JD(U) ticket | Photo: Facebook
4/8
Hulas Pandey candidate for Lok Janshakti Party from Brahmpur
Hulas Pandey from Brahmpur (Buxar), candidate for Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is also a close associate of party president Chirag Paswan. | Photo: Facebook
5/8
JD (U)s Randhir Singh contesting from Manjhi
JD (U)s Randhir Singh contesting from Manjhi | Photos: Facebook
6/8
Manoranjan Singh aka Dhumal Singh
Manoranjan Singh aka Dhumal Singh is a candidate from Ekma constituency contensting on a JD(U) ticket | Photo: Facebook
7/8
Osama Shahab from RJD, son of late gangster turned MP Mohammad Shabuddin
Osama Shahab from RJD, contensting from Siwan district's Raghunathpur is the son of late gangster turned MP Mohammad Shabuddin | Photo by Sandipan Chatterjee
8/8
Shivani Shukla, daughter of Bahubali Vinay Kumar Shukla alias Munna Shukla
Shivani Shukla, daughter of Bahubali Vinay Kumar Shukla alias Munna Shukla, is contesting form Lalganj as the RJD | Photo by Sandipan Chatterjee
