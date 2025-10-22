Neeraj Chopra Conferred Honorary Lieutenant Colonel Rank In Indian Army – Watch

Neeraj Chopra received the honorary Lieutenant Colonel rank from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi
Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra was formally conferred with the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army on Wednesday, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailing him as an “epitome of perseverance, patriotism, and the Indian spirit of striving for excellence.”
The pipping ceremony, held at South Block in New Delhi, saw Singh present Chopra with the insignia of his new honorary rank. The event was attended by Chief of Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi and senior officials from both the Indian Army and the Territorial Army.
Chopra’s promotion, as recorded in The Gazette of India, officially took effect on April 16. His association with the Indian Army began on August 26, 2016, when he was inducted as a Naib Subedar. Following his meteoric rise in world athletics, he was promoted to Subedar in 2021.
Over the years, the 27-year-old has built an extraordinary resume, from receiving the Arjuna Award in 2018 to winning the Khel Ratna in 2021.
After his historic gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the Army honoured him with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal in 2022, its highest peacetime distinction. That same year, he was promoted to Subedar Major and conferred with the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honour.
Most recently, at the World Athletics Championships, Chopra finished eighth with a best throw of 84.03 metres, a rare blip after 26 straight podium finishes. His compatriot Sachin Yadav impressed at the same event, narrowly missing out on a medal with a throw of 86.27 metres. Chopra praised Yadav, calling him “the next big thing in Indian javelin.”
The honorary title of Lieutenant Colonel marks another milestone in Chopra’s remarkable journey, from a young army recruit to an Olympic champion and now, one of India’s most decorated sporting icons.