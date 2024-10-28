In UP Madrasas, A Tussle Between Right To Education And Access To Education

The NCPCR's recommendations in June had stated that madrasas were not complying with Right To Education rules, and directed the UP government to admit non-Muslim students to formal education schools. These recommendations had come on the heels of the Allahabad High Court striking down the UP Board of Madrasa Education Act, 2004, in March this year, and ordering the state to accommodate students in government schools, creating uncertainty and fear among students, parents, and teachers. The court in March said the act was "unconstitutional" and violative of the principle of secularism. It said a state had no power to create a board for religious education or establish a school for a particular religion and their ideology.