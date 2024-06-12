Muslims And The 2024 Mandate

In the run-up to the general elections of 2024, the political campaign of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), led by PM Modi, was far more incendiary than previous elections, and there was a direct attack on Muslims’ dignity and rights. It shocked the entire nation and the international community that the diatribe came from the PM who pledges sabka saath, sabka vikas (in support of all, development of all), and who claims to represent all sections of society. Muslims were tongue-lashed as ‘‘infiltrators’’ who basically keep an eye on ‘‘mangalsutras’’ of Hindu women and are trying to snatch away reservation quotas from Dalits and tribals. The communal vituperation against Muslims during political campaigns is part of the strategic political mobilisation to win mass-Hindu approbation, what Christophe Jaffrelot, the political scientist, terms as ‘‘ethnonationalist mobilisation’’. The vile slander is an inherent part of ‘‘Hindutva nationalism’’, and also an attempt to further marginalise the already marginalised Muslim community from the public and political sphere, typically on the grounds of religion, which Indian laws and the Constitution don’t permit. The Hindu nationalists while pursuing Hindutva politics seek to diminish fundamental rights of equal citizenship guaranteed to Muslims and want to turn them into what can be called ‘‘marginalised, less than fully equal citizens’’.