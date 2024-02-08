UP Madrasa Teachers' Protest For Six Years Of Unpaid Salaries Continues Amid Extreme Starvation, Death

The modernisation scheme, Ali says, was beneficial to both teachers and students, and now that the teachers won’t be paid, there will be no one in madrasas to teach these modern subjects to the students

"Teachers’ lives have already been ruined and now the madrasa students' lives will also be ruined. Now when the payment has been discontinued, a lot of madrasas don’t have the capacity to be able to pay the teachers their end. The children’s future is at risk because a lot of them can't afford expensive schools and depend on these government funded madrasas for education.”

Both the teachers and students, he added, weren’t just from the Muslim community, a lot of them were also Hindus.

“The government is not even batting an eye. Those who are poor and should be helped are actually the ones being exploited,” he said.

Former Madrasa teacher from Balrampur, Mohammad Saleem, has given up waiting around for payment and has opened up a small shop.

“I taught Hindi for about 16 years but about six to seven months ago I quit because the pending money just wasn’t coming,” Mohammed Saleem said.

Saleem says the SPQEM scheme was initially being paid for by the Centre, however, in recent years was transferred to the Ministry of Minority Affairs (MOMA). “The scheme was running well under the Ministry of Human Resources Development, no one knows what occurred to them, they transferred it to MOMA and MOMA couldn’t run it. A few years later, Yogi Adityanath received a letter from the centre, it said the centre could no longer pay the salaries in full and asked the state to pay 40 per cent and they would pay 60 per cent. This arrangement of shared payment was to come into effect from 2018-19. The state government actually agreed and passed the budget as well.”