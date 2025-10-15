Keshav Kunj: The Sangh’s Capital Stage For Its Next Century

With 300 rooms, three large auditoriums, and a library of over 10,000 books, the RSS’ upgraded office in New Delhi showcase the Sangh’s ambition. Keshav Kunj shows the organisation’s intent to cement its influence in the nation’s capital as it enters its next century.

O
Outlook Reporters
Updated on:
Updated on:
Keshav Kunj: The Sangh’s Capital Stage For Its Next Century
 View of rebuilt Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office, Keshav Kunj at Jhandewalan on February 13, 2025 in New Delhi, India. The newly built Keshav Kunj spans 5 lakh square feet house 300 rooms, office spaces, conference halls, auditoriums, a library, a hospital, and a Hanuman temple. Photo by Sonu Mehta Hindustan Times
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Keshav Kunj, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) rebuilt headquarters in Delhi, is a compact city.

  • Keshav Kunj broadcasts the RSS’ determination to establish an urban anchor in the capital.

  • The building is in active use, with senior leaders relocating their offices and national meetings are already underway.

On February 19, 2025, in New Delhi, media and members of India’s Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) gathered around three towers that stood tall in Jhandewalan. These were not temples, nor shiny corporate campuses, but the RSS’ nerve centre—a new campus for an organisation that has itself seen a resurgence and rejuvenation over the past century.

Keshav Kunj, the RSS’ rebuilt Delhi headquarters, is a compact complex: three towers named Sadhana, Prerna, and Archana, comprising approximately 300 rooms, three large auditoriums, a library loft on the 10th floor, a five-bed hospital, manicured lawns, and a Hanuman shrine within.

“The Sangh’s headquarters will always be in Nagpur; that is where we started. But, Delhi is India’s capital city and must be accorded that importance,” says Narender Thakur, the Akhil Bhartiya Sah Prachar Pramukh.

Keshav Kunj spans about five lakh square feet spread across four acres and cost Rs 150 crore, which was raised, reportedly, through public donations through over 75,000 contributors.

Related Content
Related Content

For the Sangh, which is celebrating its centenary this year―having been founded in 1925―Keshav Kunj is the embodiment of its dual-ended plan for the future of increasing the public’s sense of civic duty through volunteering and of increasing its own presence in India and globally.

The refurbished Keshav Kunj offers the Sangh a greater capacity for training the youth and for hosting larger events. However, these huge towers also symbolise the RSS’ fixation for establishing a powerful presence in the capital. The building is in active use, with senior leaders relocating their offices and national meetings are already underway.

Past the gates, modesty meets grandeur. The Ashok Singhal auditorium features seating for large crowds. One tower houses the Sangh offices, a medical dispensary, a hospital floor that is used for physiotherapy by its members and citizens who live around the building, says Thakur. The other two towers are residential.

The Keshav Pustakalaya library has “over 10,000” books, says Ankit, a 31-year-old who started working in the building as a librarian earlier this year. “Many people come here to do research—we have religious books from every religion, we have history books and also books on the history of the RSS, so often, people who are doing their PHD or higher studies on the Sangh come here to do their research,” he adds.

There is a mess hall and a canteen, and parking for 135 cars.

Rajasthani and Gujarati architectural motifs, combined with granite frames that reduce timber use, blend tradition with sustainability.

The variety of facilities available at Keshav Kunj speaks to the Sangh’s view of itself. This is not just an organisation building, but also a stage for its long-term influence at the national level. Spaces like the library and research rooms show long-term ambitions of training members, supporting research, increasing influence among citizens, both young and old, through sewa, and coordinating a national network of workers and volunteers.

Keshav Kunj’s funding remains a striking point. Sangh functionaries had earlier told the media that 75,000-odd donors contributed sums ranging from Rs 5 to several lakhs of rupees. “The Sangh does not take money from anyone outside—we fund ourselves through individual donations, and no institutional donor money―not even the government’s―is taken,” says Thakur.

Opposition politicians label the building a symbol of ostentation, while Thakur says it a resource hub in line with Delhi’s political significance as India’s capital city. These competing narratives say a lot about Keshav Kunj’s importance. It is both: for the RSS, it’s an operational centre and for the Opposition, it’s a public signal about the Sangh’s possible role in India’s future.

A 100-year-old Repertoire: Service, Training, Influence

To see what Keshav Kunj may mean for the next decade or two, let’s consider what the Sangh already does and the opportunities for scaling. The RSS relies on a familiar set of activities: daily shakhas for training, social-service relief, educational outreach, and a broad network of affiliates across politics, academia, and the media. The new headquarters enables greater centralisation and professionalisation for these initiatives. It now serves as a training hub, research library, accommodation for scholars, and a venue to build wider networks.

RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat - | File photo
What RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Has Said So Far On October Centenary

BY Outlook News Desk

In recent speeches, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat called for not just cultural regeneration, but national self-reliance and enduring social mobilisation. At Keshav Kunj gatherings, Bhagwat asked workers to match the building’s impressiveness in their work and pursue larger goals: national resurgence, cultural confidence, and disciplined service. For an organisation that values institution-building over individual recognition, the new headquarters supports steady, long-term mobilisation.

Keshav Kunj, with its training, research, events, and accommodation, suggests three possible paths.

First, consolidating urban presence. The Sangh’s strength lies in its rural and small-town networks. A modern capital hub signals a shift towards urban engagement, recruiting youth for city shakhas, building ties with urban NGOs, and hosting cultural programmes to integrate itself into cosmopolitan life―Karyakarta Milan and other events model this expansion.

Second, knowledge production and narrative control. A dedicated library and research suites enable the Sangh to host or fund scholars and researchers, while affiliated publications help reinforce favoured ideas. In time, this may yield more organised research, curated exhibits, and policy recommendations influenced by the Sangh.

Third, institutional resilience and state interfacing. Through social, cultural, and affiliate networks, the Sangh engages with state institutions. A large, modern Delhi hub lets it host delegations, convene experts, and partner in civic events and relief work. A refurbished Keshav Kunj enables more engagement in education reform, disaster response, and health, in an attempt to turn legitimacy into a durable policy and public influence.

A Capital Stage For Contestation

Keshav Kunj is both a centre and a stage. It will be used for internal rehearsals, including training, meetings, and planning, as well as public performances where politicians, scholars, and influencers come together under the Sangh’s roof. That mixture is what makes the building consequential. Keshav Kunj will not determine the Sangh’s future on its own, but it will give the organisation a steady, visible base to test and normalise its practices in the national capital. For the Sangh, the prize is legitimacy, more than being legally recognised. This involves shaping the public’s daily habits in the capital: the language of civic duty, the rhythm of community service, and the architecture of meetings and debate. For critics, the prize is different: the conversion of cultural muscle into institutional power.

A Better Life?: Children at the Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram at Kanadi Chikhali, Nandurbar - | Photo: Dinesh Parab
How Will The RSS Align Its Philosophy Of Cultural Homogeneity With Adivasi Identities?

BY Priyanka Tupe

If institutional architecture reveals anything about intent, Keshav Kunj suggests that the Sangh plans are for the long term. It is an investment in time: rooms that will host people, auditoriums that will hold arguments, and a library that will accumulate texts.

For a capital that is always staging the interplay of ideas and power, the opening of the RSS’ new Jhandewalan address is now another scene to watch. The Sangh will press its case from inside the towers named Sadhana, Prerna and Archana―that it can be modern and rooted, disciplined as well as grand. Others will watch to see whether that modernity deepens plural participation in civic life or narrows the public debate to one script. Either way, Keshav Kunj has made a long-term argument in architecture, which New Delhi must now answer.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Score Round One Day 1 Updates: India’s Domestic First-Class Season Begins Today

  2. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Colombo Weather Woes Continue As Match Ends In No Result

  3. IND Vs AUS 2025: Australian Players Take Dig At India’s No-Handshake Policy Before ODI Series; Video

  4. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India's Semi-Final Qualification Scenarios Explained

  5. Gautam Gambhir's Blueprint: Ranji Trophy Grind Before South Africa Test Series

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  2. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  3. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  4. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Vacherot, Shanghai Masters: Qualifier Stuns Serbian To Enter Final

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

  2. One Hundred Years Of...Right, Left, And The Middle

  3. How Will The RSS Align Its Philosophy Of Cultural Homogeneity With Adivasi Identities?

  4. Day In Pics: October 14, 2025

  5. Can The RSS's Religious Reinterpretation Woo The Seven Sisters?

Entertainment News

  1. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  2. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  3. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  4. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  5. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Trump To Attend Thailand-Cambodia Peace Deal Signing At ASEAN Summit

  2. Madagascar President Flees Amid Gen-Z Uprising

  3. China Vows to ‘Fight to the End’ as U.S. Imposes 100% Tariffs on All Chinese Goods

  4. Gaza Ceasefire: Hostage Swap Underway, Palestinians Return To Rubble | All Details

  5. Gaza Ceasefire Tested: Israel Fires On Suspects In North Gaza

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Polls: BJP Releases First List of 71 Candidates; Drops Assembly Speaker

  2. NC Versus BJP In Rajya Sabha Polls In Jammu And Kashmir

  3. Nepalese Student Bipin Joshi Confirmed Dead After Hamas Hostage Crisis

  4. Haryana on High Alert After IPS Officer Y Puram Kumar’s Alleged Suicide

  5. Militant Arrested, Large Cache Of Arms Recovered In Manipur Operations

  6. 2025 Korea Drama Awards Full Winners List: Byeon Woo Seok, Park Bo Young, Chung Su Bin And Others Win Big

  7. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 5: Gill Leads India To 2-0 Sweep In Maiden Series Win As Captain

  8. Horoscope Today, October 14, 2025: Predictions for Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs