Can The RSS's Religious Reinterpretation Woo The Seven Sisters?

According to this view, colonialism and Christian missionaries disrupted the ancient cultural connection between the Northeast and the rest of the nation. By embracing Christianity, the tribes are seen as having lost their cultural roots, which must now be restored. This restoration of cultural connections unfolds in two main ways. First, by reemphasising or even inventing cultural connections, and second, by reinterpreting historical events through a religious lens. The cultural diversity of the Northeast provides fertile ground for both.