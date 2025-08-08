How A Marathi Film On Shivaji Maharaj Ignited A Debate In Maharashtra

The film, Khalid Ka Shivaji, shows the secular side of the Marathi king which has led to calls for a ban and the state government is looking at getting its certification cancelled.

Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Khalid Ka Shivaji
The film, which was set to be released on August 8, now stands stalled. As per Book My Show, bookings for the movie are not available. Photo: PP Cine Production
A storm has broken out in Maharashtra over the Marathi film, Khalid Ka Shivaji, with right-wing groups accusing it of “distorting” the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The controversy reached the political stage on Tuesday when two protesters disrupted Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s speech at a state government function, demanding a ban on the film.

The protesters, holding placards and shouting slogans against the “distortion of history,” interrupted the CM at the Maharashtra State Film Awards in Mumbai. Fadnavis paused his address, told the men he had heard their demands, and appealed to them not to disrupt the event. They continued shouting until police escorted them out.

Government Signals Action On Film Clearance

In the face of rising anger, Culture Minister Ashish Shelar said the state government will push for the cancellation of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) clearance granted to the film. “We understand the emotions of the people who have submitted their objections. Hurting public sentiments and misrepresenting history is unacceptable. I have directed the Principal Secretary of the Department of Cultural Affairs to reconsider the CBFC certification. The CBFC must review its decision,” Shelar said.

Chief Minister Fadnavis also acknowledged the sensitivities involved and assured that the matter would be addressed, while urging protestors to maintain order.

The film, which was set to be released on August 8, now stands stalled. As per Book My Show, bookings for the movie are not available.

Right-Wing Protests Intensify

The Hindu Mahasangh, based in Pune, has formally objected to the film with both the CBFC and the producers. Its chairman, Anand Dave, alleged the movie attempts to depict Shivaji Maharaj as “secular,” something the group rejects.

“Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj belonged to us, to Hindus, and Marathas. Our objection is to the very idea of Khalid Ka Shivaji. If it is shown in rural areas, we will visit cinema halls and hold lectures on the true history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” Dave warned.

The Film At The Centre Of The Storm

Directed by National Award-winner Raj Pritam More, Khalid Ka Shivaji follows the story of a Muslim boy named Khalid from Wardha district, who learns about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj through personal experiences. The trailer includes references to Muslims serving in Shivaji’s army and bodyguard corps, and his building of a mosque for Muslim soldiers in Raigad. A character in the film says: “A true king is someone who does not believe in religion. A true king is someone who follows the religion of the whole world.” The film also shows Khalid dressing as Shivaji Maharaj.

The row taps into a decades-old ideological clash in Maharashtra over how Shivaji Maharaj should be remembered, as a Hindu warrior-king resisting Islamic rule, or as a secular, inclusive leader who fought against injustice regardless of religion.

Veteran Communist leader Govind Pansare’s influential book Shivaji Kon Hota? (Who Was Shivaji?) portrayed him as an anti-caste, inclusive ruler. Pansare, assassinated in 2015 in Kolhapur, cited historical records of Muslims in high-ranking positions in Shivaji’s administration and of his respect for mosques and Islamic sites. Right-wing groups, however, emphasize his role as an early Hindu nationalist figure who established Hindavi Swarajya (Hindu self-rule) against “foreign” Islamic powers.

