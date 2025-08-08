Khalid Ka Shivaji Row: Maharashtra Govt Wants CBFC To Re-Look At Certificate To The Film; Halts Release

Directed by Raj Pritam More, Khalid Ka Shivaji is about the journey of a Muslim boy who seeks inspiration from the legendary Marathi warrior, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Khalid Ka Shivaji controversy
Khalid Ka Shivaji release halted due to alleged distortion of history of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Photo: X
  • Khalid Ka Shivaji is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Raj Pritam More

  • Krish More played the lead role of Khalid

  • Right-wing groups have accused the film of distorting the history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Marathi film, Khalid Ka Shivaji, based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, has landed in trouble. The Maharashtra government has requested the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to direct the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to re-examine the clearance certificate issued to the film and halt its release, reported PTI. Khalid Ka Shivaji was scheduled to hit the screens on August 8.

The letter dated August 6 by Maharashtra Culture Secretary Kiran Kulkarni to the I&B Secretary, followed amid the claims which alleged that the film distorts the history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

On August 5, right-wing activist Nilesh Bhise wrote a letter to the government, warning that the film may lead to unrest in law and order. The letter was written after Bhise watched the film's trailer, and claimed that certain dialogues were factually incorrect and likely to hurt public sentiments.

There were also protests during the state film awards function in Mumbai, held recently, where a group of people demanded either a ban on the film or removal of the controversial dialogues.

State Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant called out the BJP-led Mahayuti government for halting the film’s release based merely on its trailer and "without any genuine understanding" of its content.

"Once again, it becomes evident that the BJP is intent on portraying Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj solely as an icon of Hindutvawad — a narrow, bigoted, and conservative image that is factually incorrect," Sawant said.

He also called the movie a "ridiculous and condemnable attempt to diminish the towering stature of Shivaji Maharaj".

"Why can’t Maharaj be Khalid’s hero? Why is the BJP so disturbed if Muslims identify with the values of Shivaji Maharaj?" he asked.

"As for Khalid Ka Shivaji, while we may not fully know the filmmaker’s intent, it is a well-documented historical fact that Muslims were an integral part of Shivaji Maharaj’s army," he added.

On the controversy around the mosque shown in Khalid Ka Shivaji trailer, Sawant gave historical references saying, "In New History of the Marathas – Volume 1 by eminent historian and Padma Bhushan awardee G.S. Sardesai (also known as Riyasatkaar), it is clearly stated on pages 264–265 that Shivaji Maharaj had a mosque constructed for his Muslim soldiers."

On the controversy, state cultural minister Ashish Shelar said, "The Secretary, Cultural Affairs, will investigate how this film was sent to Cannes. The film will be deleted from the Cannes list. The director of a movie has received notice. If a movie is released, it could be a law and order issue," as per a report in India Today.

On Thursday, the I&B Ministry also issued a notice to the makers, based on multiple complaints received. The ministry asked them to provide evidence supporting the story.

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Raj Pritam More, Khalid Ka Shivaji is about the journey of a Muslim boy who seeks inspiration from the legendary Maratha warrior. Krish More played the lead role of Khalid.

For the unversed, Khalid Ka Shivaji became the first Marathi feature film to be made for the MARCHÉ DU FILM section of the Cannes Film Festival 2025.

