CBFC Denies Certification To Yogi Adityanath-Inspired Film; Makers Move Bombay High Court

CBFC denies certification to film based on Yogi Adityanath's life
Makers move Bombay High court
Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi was scheduled to release on August 1, 2025
The Central Board of Film Certification's (CBFC) has denied certification to upcoming film Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi, which is inspired by the book The Monk Who Became Chief Minister. The film is supposedly based on the life of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's life.
The makers of the film have approached the Bombay High Court challenging CBFC's decision, reported PTI.
A bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale will hear the plea on Friday (August 1). The bench asked the censor board the reason behind rejecting the applications when the book, which inspired the film, has been in the public domain for eight years.
The court also asked if there has been no objection against the book, how could a film inspired by it disturb public order. It issued a notice to the CBFC and also sought a reply.
Advocates Aseem Naphade, Satatya Anand and Nikhil Aradhe, who represented Samrat Cinematics, the banner under which the film is made, argued that the board rejected the applications for certification of the film, trailer and its songs without even watching the film.
The makers had moved the HC earlier this month against the 'arbitrary' and 'unexplained' delay in certification of the upcoming film, following which the court directed the CBFC to decide on the film's certification as early as possible. In response, the censor board on July 17 assured the court that it will decide in two days on certifying the film.
In their fresh plea, the makers claimed that even after the assurance, the board took the decision only now.
The same bench had earlier bashed the censor board, for "sitting on the application" and not passing the order within the prescribed timeline.
"You cannot sit on an application especially when they have paid the priority charges. The application has to be decided," the High Court had said.
Directed by Ravindra Gautam, Ajey was scheduled to release on August 1. It stars Anant Joshi, Paresh Rawal, Sarwar Ahuja and Rajesh Khattar, among others.