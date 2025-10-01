Arunachal Pradesh Congress condemns alleged threat to Rahul Gandhi by former ABVP leader.
APCC demands immediate arrest and public apology from BJP leadership.
Party calls for legal and parliamentary measures to ensure Opposition leader’s safety.
The Arunachal Pradesh unit of the Congress on Wednesday condemned an alleged death threat to Rahul Gandhi made by a former Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) leader during a television panel discussion, and demanded an apology from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership, according to PTI.
The former State president of the ABVP, an RSS-affiliated student organisation, while appearing on the debate as a BJP representative, allegedly stated that Mr. Gandhi “will be shot in the chest.”
“This is not just an irresponsible remark, but a criminal act of intimidation, reflecting the BJP-RSS culture of hate and its disregard for democratic values,” Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bosiram Siram said in a statement. He added that threatening the Leader of Opposition constitutes an assault on democracy.
The APCC has called for the immediate arrest of the individual involved and a public apology from the BJP leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The party also demanded Parliamentary and legal measures to ensure the safety and dignity of the Leader of Opposition.
“Such open threats to Rahul Gandhi cannot be ignored or dismissed… No threat or intimidation will silence his fight for truth, justice and democracy,” the statement added, reported PTI.
(With inputs from PTI)