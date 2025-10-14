How Will The RSS Align Its Philosophy Of Cultural Homogeneity With Adivasi Identities?

This was true for Umesh Deshmukh too. After attending RSS camps, he began mobilising youth in his village, was soon given taluka-level leadership and grew committed to the work. Offering leadership to tribals is a strategy of the RSS and VKA, but tribal leaders have little agency. Even children’s daily routines, including prayers, songs and cultural events, are set by provincial heads and the Sangh leadership, with ashram heads responsible only for implementing the programme. When asked about World Tribal Day, superintendent Ishwar Raut said: “No,” showing a circular explaining why it should not be celebrated. Programmes like Shraddha Jagran and the Tribal Protection Forum aim to keep tribals from converting and emphasise their identity as vanvasi (forest dwellers).