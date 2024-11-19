Adivasi Languages: Allies In The Fight Against Supremacism

The language of the Oraon tribe is Kurukh. As far as we know, it belongs to the Dravidian language family, but according to some Adivasis, it could possibly belong to a different language group, because many Kurukh words carry nuqtas (a nuqta is a diacritic mark in the form of a dot placed below a character), which alter their meanings. The assignation of the feminine and the masculine genders in Kurukh is vastly different from that in Hindi. In this language, most earthbound things—forests, mountains, rivers, waterfalls, cows, bulls and so on—are feminine. It also especially allows for more privileges to women, enabling them to speak in both male and female voices. Women speaking Kurukh talk to men in a male voice and to women in a female voice. So, an Oraon Adivasi woman can speak like both a man and a woman. Perhaps this society and its worldview come to me naturally while writing poetry. Perhaps even after my transition to Hindi, this ancient language lives on in my writing, along with its distinctive characteristics.