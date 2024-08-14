Religion: An Ideology Of Dominance Over The Weak And Marginalised

Religious conflict is not seen in tribal societies, largely because these societies are not built on relations of domination and subjugation. Tribal society operates on mutual cooperation and believes in nature-derived values. The main element of its faith is the expression of gratitude. Its festivals are occasions to express gratitude to all the things and creatures that protect the tribals from hunger and sorrow and help them live their life. Even the dead ancestors are thanked for being invisibly connected with nature and taking care of them. By way of thanksgiving, the tribals organise special jatras or fairs for their benefactors, dance and sing with them, cook food for them in the jungle and feed them, and also invite people from other villages to join in. This differs entirely from organised religions. Here, there is no sense of superiority associated with one’s own religion, nor any attempt to belittle other religions. This is the reason why tribals have never insisted on building tall monuments for their ancestors. They celebrate their festivals under the open sky. They do have a small room for the ancestors in their homes for they believe that even though the ancestors are not visible after death, they are with them nevertheless, as part of nature and their family. Apart from the ancestors, the tribals thank clusters of trees, rivers, waterfalls, forests, mountains, the earth, cows, bulls, and buffaloes for their contributions. These are the fundamentals of their faith. Therefore, while there may be disputes among tribals over land, religion is never a major reason for conflict.