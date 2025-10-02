A Century Of The Sangh: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s Journey From Margins To Mainstream

Founding Years



The RSS came into being, among other things, as a response to the conspiracy theories of national humiliation prevalent after the sudden breakdown of the Non-Cooperation Movement. On Vijayadashami, September 27, 1925, Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, popularly known as Doctorji, founded the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. A Nagpur-based physician and once a Congress member in his youth, his mission wasn’t overtly political. Instead, he was building a disciplined organisation of men who would work to rejuvenate Hindu society from within – a cultural renaissance based on unity, service, and physical culture. The first official shakha was established in 1926, and after some internal discussions, the name “Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh” was adopted in the same year.