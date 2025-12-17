MP Govt Revokes Simhastha Land Pooling Scheme, Farmer Group Warn Of Agitation

The government had introduced a land pooling policy aimed at acquiring farmland for permanent infrastructure, a departure from the earlier practice of temporary land acquisition for a few months during the festival.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav
The order said the plans were being withdrawn entirely in the public interest and was signed by C K Sadhu, Deputy Secretary in the Urban Development and Housing Department. Photo: PTI
  • The Madhya Pradesh government cancelled the Simhastha land pooling scheme in Ujjain after strong opposition from farmers and protest threats by the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh.

  • The decision followed political pressure, including a letter from a BJP MLA urging withdrawal in farmers’ interest and warning he would join the agitation.

  • Farmer anger intensified after the government initially amended, rather than scrapped, the policy, leading to protests and an announcement of an indefinite strike.

The Madhya Pradesh government has withdrawn the land pooling scheme proposed for the Simhastha (Kumbh) mela area in Ujjain following mounting opposition from farmers and threats of large-scale protests.

The Bharatiya Kisan Sangh had announced plans to launch an agitation from December 26, demanding the complete scrapping of the Simhastha Land Pooling scheme. The opposition gained political traction after Ujjain North BJP MLA Anil Jain Kaluhera wrote to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, urging the government to cancel the policy in the interest of farmers. He also said he would join the protest if farmers took to the streets.

On Tuesday, the state government issued an order repealing City Development Plans 8, 9, 10 and 11 prepared by the Ujjain Development Authority under the Madhya Pradesh Town and Country Planning Act, 1973. The order said the plans were being withdrawn entirely in the public interest and was signed by C K Sadhu, Deputy Secretary in the Urban Development and Housing Department.

The Simhastha Kumbh, a major Hindu religious gathering held every 12 years in Ujjain, is scheduled for 2028 and attracts lakhs of devotees from across India and abroad. Ahead of the event, the government had introduced a land pooling policy aimed at acquiring farmland for permanent infrastructure, a departure from the earlier practice of temporary land acquisition for a few months during the festival.

Farmer groups have opposed the policy since its announcement, arguing it would permanently deprive them of their land. The protests intensified after the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh launched the “Dera Daalo, Gherao Daalo” movement on November 18, prompting the government to announce the repeal of the scheme.

Farmers briefly celebrated the announcement with a rally in Ujjain, but tensions resurfaced when the government later issued a letter amending the land pooling scheme instead of cancelling it outright. This led to renewed demands from the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh for a complete withdrawal.

Discontented farmers subsequently held a meeting in Ujjain and announced plans to launch an indefinite strike, escalating pressure on the government to fully scrap the controversial policy.

- With inputs from PTI.

Published At:
