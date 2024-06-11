The Evolving Influence Of The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh

From its founding in 1925 to its current status as a significant cultural and political force, the RSS's journey has been marked by periods of growth, challenges, and controversies. It will not be an exaggeration at all if it is said that, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has played a crucial role in shaping the socio-political landscape of India. However, it can have many aspects including positive and negative. Through its network of shakhas and affiliated organizations, the RSS always worked to influence various aspects of Indian life, promoting its vision of a united and culturally rich Hindu nation (Hindu Rashtra).