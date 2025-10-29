How The RSS Has Become A Cultural Hegemon

This strategy of communal polarisation serves multiple functions. First, it diverts attention from caste oppression and economic exploitation by focusing popular anger on religious minorities. Second, it creates emotional investment in Hindu identity that the RSS claims to exclusively represent and protect. Third, it positions any opposition to the RSS as opposition to Hinduism itself, thereby delegitimising critics. The constant manufacture of crises—whether through cow protection campaigns, love jihad narratives, or anti-conversion laws—keeps communities mobilised around religious identity while obscuring the RSS’ actual agenda of maintaining Brahminical supremacy.