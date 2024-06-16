Phenomenology Of Caste And The 'Holy' Brain

The French philosopher Catherine Malabou, in her work 'What Should We Do with Our Brain', considers the brain itself as a philosophy rather than a material object or organ, as opposed to the Brahmanical theory. According to her, we should understand the brain not as an organ with definite shapes and dimensions, but as a work. This means that the brain is not something that is in our heads, but something that is distributed throughout the body. And it doesn't just remain as something that constitutes bodily functions, but as a cultural intervention. It is something that extends outside the physical body in accordance with the socio-political and cultural location and as an entity that controls it. As Malabou defines it, the brain is a plastic material. That's how it can be a work, because a plastic material has plasticity, it can be shaped. That is to say, it can be shaped according to the socio-political and cultural situation, so that we cannot say that a person is intelligent by birth, but that we can understand intelligence as a combination of privileges and resources. So it is impossible for intelligence to be something associated with birth.