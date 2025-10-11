S. H. Deshpande, who was once associated with the RSS before leaving to become one of its most noted critics, shared his understanding and his reservation about the organisation in his article, My days in the RSS in The Quest, published from Pune in 1974. But even he agreed that the Sangh was absolutely free from narrow thinking or behaviour. “The RSS did leave certain imprints on my mind, which have not yet been erased. …the one achievement, which is, by far, the most significant from the point of view of national integration, is the sense of unity and brotherhood the RSS has been successful in creating in the minds of its adherents. True, this is confined to the Hindus, but the fact cannot be overlooked that in spite of its Maharashtrian percentage, the RSS is wholly devoid of any taint of chauvinistic Maharashtrian, which is decidedly a credit to this organisation. Invitations to its functions held in Maharashtra have always been printed in Hindi, a fact which underscores its opposition to parochialism.”