RSS Influence Evident In BJP's New Rajasthan Chief Appointment

Seventy-year-old Rathore was twice elected to the Assembly, in 2003 and 2013, from Sumerpur in Pali district, before he was elevated to the Rajya Sabha in 2023. known for keeping a low profile, he is a dedicated worker and a former RSS pracharak where he was associated with various movements in the 1970s and 1980s, as well as in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement for which he was imprisoned in 1992. Between 1989 and 2015, he also held the post of district president of Pali.



In 2023, Rathore rebelled against the party after being denied a ticket in assembly elections and announced that he would contest as an independent. But reportedly after receiving a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he withdrew his nomination. Earlier this year, he was the party’s Rajya Sabha pick.