RSS Influence Evident In BJP's New Rajasthan Chief Appointment

After around 45 days since the Bharatiya Janta Party lost 11 seats in the Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan, the party replaced its state president, three days ago. Madan Rathore, who is also BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP, was appointed by the party as its Rajasthan unit president by replacing C P Joshi, a sitting Lok Sabha MP from Chittorgarh.
This move by the saffron party sends out three messages – a correction measure after the Lok Sabha results, an attempt to please the RSS and striking a balance in the caste equation – that too when by-polls on the five assembly seats are slated in the state.
In a major setback to the ruling party, this time the BJP, unlike in 2014 and 2019 failed to win all 25 seats in the Lok Sabha polls and managed only 14 out of 25. Though Joshi alone was not responsible for the poor performance of the party in the Lok Sabha polls the replacement clearly shows that just like the centre picked up Bhajan Lal Sharma as the chief minister, the state president post considered strongest in the party ranks is too decided from the centre and an attempt to please the RSS.
An attempt to please the RSS
Seventy-year-old Rathore was twice elected to the Assembly, in 2003 and 2013, from Sumerpur in Pali district, before he was elevated to the Rajya Sabha in 2023. known for keeping a low profile, he is a dedicated worker and a former RSS pracharak where he was associated with various movements in the 1970s and 1980s, as well as in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement for which he was imprisoned in 1992. Between 1989 and 2015, he also held the post of district president of Pali.
In 2023, Rathore rebelled against the party after being denied a ticket in assembly elections and announced that he would contest as an independent. But reportedly after receiving a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he withdrew his nomination. Earlier this year, he was the party’s Rajya Sabha pick.
A balance in the caste equation
Rathore faces significant challenges, including winning five assembly seats, in upcoming byelections and the panchayat and local bodies elections due in 2024. As per the party sources, Rathore, who belongs to OBC Ghanchi caste, was appointed as there was a need to balance caste equations ahead of the by-polls for five Assembly seats, all vacated by non-BJP parties, in the state. Both CM Bhajan Lal Sharma and outgoing party chief Joshi are Brahmins. As per the party sources, another major factor behind making Rathore, a state unit chief is his good equation with Vasundhara Raje.
“His appointment as a state president is seen as an attempt to signal that RSS matters a lot. Similarly, eight months ago picking up Bhajan Lal Sharma as the chief minister was a message to common workers in the party. The BJP cannot ignore Rathore’s background as a dedicated worker and former RSS pracharak which can send a positive message in the party ranks and ground workers”, a senior BJP leader told Outlook.
“He is someone who is close to Raje and as well as with the RSS. With CP Joshi as the party chief, BJP could sweep 115 seats in a 200-member assembly, despite strong anti-incumbency against the Congress government led by Ashok Gehlot. Later in Lok Sabha, it could manage only 14 of 25 seats, which was further disappointing”, he added.
In 2023, Joshi was brought as state chief ahead of assembly elections to replace Satish Poonia. Poonia subsequently lost the assembly election from Amer.
Now remains to be seen, whether Rathore’s appointment will result can politically influence the numbers and reduce the factionalism between the BJP and RSS in the state.