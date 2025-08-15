A Stitch In Time: Mental Health Tapestry

How Does Your Garden Grow In my somatic work, stitches become erratic documentation: a French knot swells like scar tissue, a satin stitch frays to mimic nerve damage. Photo: Miriam Koshy

How Does Your Garden Grow In my somatic work, stitches become erratic documentation: a French knot swells like scar tissue, a satin stitch frays to mimic nerve damage. Photo: Miriam Koshy