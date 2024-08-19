Environment

Goa, A Paradise Lost To Concrete And Greed

With tragedies in Kerala’s Wayanad and the hilly tourism hubs in northern India fresh in memory, environmentalists and civil society groups in Goa have warned against deforestation and illegal conversion of forests and hills for construction. But is anyone really listening?

Representative image
Representative image Photo: Getty Images
info_icon

Goa, it seems, is to have no respite. The state’s famed coastline is already plagued by rampant real estate development and erosion. Now, its green hills--part of the protected Western Ghats region--are ground zero for 'development.' With tragedies in Kerala’s Wayanad and the hilly tourism hubs in northern India fresh in memory, environmentalists and civil society groups in Goa have warned against deforestation and illegal conversion of forests and hills for construction. But is anyone really listening?

In June 2022, Outlook released a magazine issue titled Lost, Found, Lost - on how the free-spirited, all-embracing, bountiful state of Goa was rapidly disintegrating. In the issue, Mayabhushan Nagvenkar describes Goa using the allegory of a mermaid who had not aged well, with greying hair and skin patched with barnacles. Goa has suffered a similar fate, becoming increasingly concretised.

Lost, Found, Lost
Lost, Found, Lost Photo: Outlook Magazine
info_icon

In an article on Goa’s battle against global warming and indiscrete concretisation, Paul Fernandes writes that by 2050, sea level rise (SLR) is expected to inundate 40 percent of Goa’s low-lying areas, ravaging the state’s popular beaches by draining the sand along its 105-km coastline. Fernandes writes that beach erosion, which has been depleting Goa’s shorelines since 1932, has recently accelerated. Although natural restoration occurred in the past, the current pace and intensity of erosion are alarming. Some key stretches of coastline are being swallowed by the sea, and the signs of this are increasingly evident.

The magazine issue also included stories on khazans, the low-lying wetlands of Goa. Historically managed by local communities, these ecosystems used traditional methods such as dykes, sluice gates, and water channels to protect land from saltwater and support agriculture, aquaculture, and salt production. The story by Elsa Fernandes states khazans’ vital role in Goa’s cultural and ecological landscape and how they could help mitigate the impacts of rising sea levels and flooding.

In Outlook’s magazine issue in March 2023 titled- Deliver Us From Greed - Snigdhendu Bhattacharya writes about the great Himalayan disaster waiting to happen. The story discusses the looming threat of a major earthquake in the Himalayas, a region vulnerable to significant seismic activity but lacking adequate monitoring and preparedness. It also mentioned the dangers of unchecked construction and large hydropower projects in the region, which increase the risk of catastrophic damage.

Deliver Us From Greed
Deliver Us From Greed Photo: Outlook Magazine
info_icon

In another story from the same issue, Praveen Singh Pardeshi, a former municipal commissioner of Mumbai, writes about the 1993 earthquake in Latur. The quake, centred in Killari, destroyed 50 villages, killed 8,500 people, and damaged over 300,000 homes. Pardeshi explains that while earthquakes are natural events, they become disasters when buildings are not built to withstand them. Unlike places with strict safety codes, such as North Ridge in California, Latur’s traditional stone and mud homes were not designed to be earthquake-resistant, leading to widespread destruction when the earthquake struck.

Outlook’s latest issue on climate change, titled Climate Injustice, was released in July. Through extensive ground reporting and insightful opinion pieces, the issue addresses pressing questions: As humanity faces extreme global warming, who suffers the most? Who is responsible? And who has the power to prevent it?

Forests burned, glaciers melted, sea levels rose, and rivers dried. A severe heatwave gripped the nation, claiming lives. At the receiving end of nature’s wrath were the marginalised—the poor, Dalits, Adivasis, farmers, and women. Outlook reporters documented the climate crisis through the lens of their suffering and struggles.

Climate Injustice
Climate Injustice Photo: Outlook Magazine
info_icon

A story by Shweta Desai highlights the struggle of Mumbai's Koli people, the city’s original inhabitants, who are battling climate change and aggressive infrastructure development. Alongside this, Asghar Khan’s report from Jharkhand details how Dalit and Adivasi communities are being displaced due to unchecked mining activities.

From Kashmir’s Sonamarg, Naseer writes about the once-dominating Thajiwas glacier which is now rapidly receding due to excessive tourism.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Jalal Yunus Resigns As BCB Director Following Change In Bangladesh Government
  2. Women's Big Bash League 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues Confirmed For WBBL 10 Player Draft - Check Details
  3. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Preview: Big Blow For Hosts As Aamir Jamal Suffers Back Injury
  4. Buchi Babu 2024 Round 1 Wrap: Jharkhand Edge Past Madhya Pradesh; Haryana Frustrate Mumbai
  5. WI Vs RSA, T20Is: West Indies Rested Key Players For South Africa Series - Check Squads
Football News
  1. AIFF's New Secretary General Anilkumar Says Priority Will Be Improvement In Quality Of Football
  2. Liverpool 2-0 Ipswich Town: Gary Neville Hails Arne Slot For 'Clinical And Brutal' Tactics In Victory
  3. Real Madrid 1-1 Mallorca, La Liga: Carlo Ancelotti Bemoans 'Lack Of Balance' In Opening Draw
  4. Napoli 0-3 Hellas Verona, Serie A: Antonio Conte’s Men Falter As Dailon Livramento, Daniel Mosquera Shine On Debut - In Pics
  5. Real Madrid 1-1 Mallorca, La Liga: Kylian Mbappe's Debut Ends In Draw, Rodrygo Finds Net - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Proud Of Overcoming 'Difficult Moment' Against Alexander Zverev To Reach Final
  2. Cincinnati Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Reaches Final; Women's No. 1 Iga Swiatek Defeated By Aryna Sabalenka
  3. Cincinnati Open: Pegula Downs Badosa To Tee Up Final Against Sabalenka
  4. Cincinnati Open: Aryna Sabalenka Downs Iga Swiatek To Reach Final
  5. Monterrey Open 2024 Live Streaming: Top Seeds, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. ‘No Action Till..’: High Court Relief For Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah In MUDA Scam
  2. Choreographer Tries To Rape Woman In Bengaluru, Friends Save Her Using SOS Alert
  3. The Great Himalayan Disaster
  4. Syrena’s Elegy: Goa As An Allegory Of A Mermaid
  5. Goa's Battle Against The Ills Of Global Warming And Indiscrete Concretisation
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  3. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  4. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  5. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
US News
  1. Kamala Harris' Nomination, Special Appearance From Obamas & More | What To Expect At DNC 2024 Chicago
  2. Donald Trump Falsely Claims Taylor Swift Endorsement With AI-Generated 'Swifties For Trump' Images | Here's The Truth
  3. Zion Williamson's Weight Loss Sparks Fan Reaction: What To Expect From The Leaner Pelicans Star Ahead Of 2024 NBA Season
  4. 'Things I Trust More Than Donald Trump': The Viral List Taking Over Social Media
  5. Disney's Cinderella Castle Set On Fire? | Here's the Truth Behind The Viral Reports
World News
  1. Kamala Harris' Nomination, Special Appearance From Obamas & More | What To Expect At DNC 2024 Chicago
  2. Former Saudi Official Alleges Prince Mohammed Forged King's Signature On Yemen War Decree: Report
  3. Turkey Shooting: 1 Palestinian Dead, 2 Injured After Shooting In Istanbul
  4. MPox Outbreak: Philippines Detects First Case Of Monkeypox Virus
  5. Donald Trump Falsely Claims Taylor Swift Endorsement With AI-Generated 'Swifties For Trump' Images | Here's The Truth
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Guv Bose Calls Emergency Meet After Ex-cricketer Harbhajan Singh’s ‘Heartfelt Plea’
  2. Delhi Doctors To Offer OPD Services Outside Health Ministry As Strike Continues
  3. Donald Trump Falsely Claims Taylor Swift Endorsement With AI-Generated 'Swifties For Trump' Images | Here's The Truth
  4. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Reaches SC; Doctor's Parents Slam Mamata Banerjee For 'Doing Nothing' | Top Points
  5. As PM Modi Pitches ‘Secular’ Civil Code, Where Does The UCC Debate Stand? 
  6. Union Minister Manjhi Welcomes Champai Soren Into ‘NDA Family’, Calls Him ‘Tiger’ Amid Party Switch Buzz
  7. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 19, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: How The Festival Influences Your Zodiac Sign