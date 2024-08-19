Goa, A Paradise Lost To Concrete And Greed

In an article on Goa’s battle against global warming and indiscrete concretisation, Paul Fernandes writes that by 2050, sea level rise (SLR) is expected to inundate 40 percent of Goa’s low-lying areas, ravaging the state’s popular beaches by draining the sand along its 105-km coastline. Fernandes writes that beach erosion, which has been depleting Goa’s shorelines since 1932, has recently accelerated. Although natural restoration occurred in the past, the current pace and intensity of erosion are alarming. Some key stretches of coastline are being swallowed by the sea, and the signs of this are increasingly evident.