The Great Himalayan Disaster

Despite all the progress that science has made in predicting disasters, earthquakes cannot be predicted. “Neither the USGS nor any other scientists have ever predicted a major earthquake. We do not know how and we do not expect to know how any time in the foreseeable future. USGS scientists can only calculate the probability that a significant earthquake will occur in a specific area within a certain number of years,” says the US Geological Survey (USGS). “It is not currently possible to predict exactly when and where an earthquake will occur, nor how large it will be. However, seismologists can estimate where earthquakes may be likely to strike by calculating probabilities and forecasts,” USGS adds.