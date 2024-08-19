Goa's Battle Against The Ills Of Global Warming And Indiscrete Concretisation

In Keri, the installation work of the 1,200 huge tetrapods and 2,000 blocks from 2012 took several years. But the seemingly impenetrable 650-metre wall raised at a cost of Rs 11.4 crore started collapsing, as warned by environmentalists, within a short period. With waves chipping away at the wall’s base, the sand was sucked into the sea, destabilising the barrier. It continues to sink, pulling in the tetrapods deeper into the sand. “Hard solutions are a waste of money. Research globally has shown clearly that seawalls and revetments have destroyed beaches, reduced their width or simply sucked away all the sand. In Kerala, 60 per cent of the coast is fixed by seawalls but despite huge costs, the beaches have been drained of sand,” says Antonio Mascarenhas, a former scientist with the National Institute of Oceanography (NIO).