The Dark Earth: How Unchecked Mining Is Uprooting Lives In Jharkhand

Tapin is one of the dozens of villages in the district where unrestricted coal mining has created deep pits; some are more than a thousand feet deep. Lobin Lugun, 60, lives close to one such pit. He has been living here since 1973. His ancestors were here even before that. They made the forest liveable. No one stopped them. For generations. Now, they are being told that they are illegal occupants. Despite living close to the toxic pits, this is their home. They have nowhere else to go to. “We do not own even an inch of land apart from this house. If we are not rehabilitated, where will we go? We earn our living in the nearby areas and feed ourselves. But how will we earn a living now, how will feed ourselves?” asks Lugun.