A Glimpse Into Jharkhand's Harsh Coal And Bauxite Mines

Open Pit Coal Mine at Agariya in Mandu Block of Jharkhand's Ramgarh district.
Open Pit Coal Mine at Agariya in Mandu Block of Jharkhand's Ramgarh district.
Deprived of their farmland given over to the coal mines surrounding their villages, residents make a living by scavenging coal from the scrap heaps around their houses. Agariya, Mandu Block, Ramgarh district, Jharkhand.
Deprived of their farmland given over to the coal mines surrounding their villages, residents make a living by scavenging coal from the scrap heaps around their houses. Agariya, Mandu Block, Ramgarh district, Jharkhand.
Deprived of their farmland given over to the coal mines surrounding their villages, residents make a living by scavenging coal from the scrap heaps around their houses. Agariya, Mandu Block, Ramgarh district, Jharkhand.
Deprived of their farmland given over to the coal mines surrounding their villages, residents make a living by scavenging coal from the scrap heaps around their houses. Agariya, Mandu Block, Ramgarh district, Jharkhand.
Deprived of their farmland given over to the coal mines surrounding their villages, residents make a living by scavenging coal from the scrap heaps around their houses. Agariya, Mandu Block, Ramgarh district, Jharkhand.
Deprived of their farmland given over to the coal mines surrounding their villages, residents make a living by scavenging coal from the scrap heaps around their houses. Agariya, Mandu Block, Ramgarh district, Jharkhand.
Lobin Logun stands at the edge of the open cast coal mine a few meters away from his house in Tapin Basti, Ramgarh, Jharkhand.
Bauxite mining in Gumla, Jharkhand.