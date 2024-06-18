Unseen And Uncounted: The True Cost Of Heatwaves In India

The district administration of Gaya does not consider these deaths as heat wave deaths. A doctor at Sadar Hospital on terms of anonymity, says, “Apart from the 17 deaths on May 30 and 31, there are around 50 deaths in Gaya till date. However, not even a single death has been considered to be death due to heat wave." He continues, “Gaya Medical College had earlier confirmed the death of 8 people on account of heat wave. However, later the district administration refused to accept the same as heat wave death. Now, only the figures of the people being admitted to the hospital due to heat wave are being disclosed; not figures of deaths. The problem is that the government is not ready to accept that these deaths are on account of heat wave. I feel that they are purposely doing it to avoid paying the compensation amount.”