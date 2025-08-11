Supreme Court Pulls Up PWD After Manual Scavengers Found Cleaning At Its Own Gate

While the 2013 law prohibits “hazardous cleaning”, it does not outright ban manual cleaning of sewers and septic tanks. It leaves room for appropriate protective equipment and safety protocols while cleaning such sites—provided there is an extraordinary or emergency requirement to enter a sewer or manhole.

The law also mandates a person to wear full protective gear—gloves, coat, mask, gumboots—and for an oxygen cylinder and ambulance to be on standby during the process. Ordinarily, or for regular cleaning and maintenance work, going down a sewer or manhole is prohibited.