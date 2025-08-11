Supreme Court Pulls Up PWD After Manual Scavengers Found Cleaning At Its Own Gate

The apex court was dealing with applications filed in a public interest litigation, which has raised the issue of manual scavenging.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saswat Mishra
Updated on:
Updated on:
Supreme Court pulls up PWD for manual scavenging
SC pulls up PWD for manual scavenging
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • SC takes note of manual scavenging and hazardous cleaning outside its gate

  • SC directs East Delhi Municipal Corporation to file a response explaining its actions

A bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Aravind Kumar on August 6 took cognizance of manual scavenging and hazardous cleaning  at gate F of the Supreme Court after observing photographs. The court asked the concerned officer of the Public Works Department to file a reply to the issue at hand.

In its order, the bench made the East Delhi Municipal Corporation a party-respondent in the matter. The top court directed the corporation to file a response explaining why manual scavenging and hazardous cleaning were still ongoing with manual labour, exposing manual workers to the risk of their lives. The photographs showed that the sanitation workers were working without proper safety gear.

Manual Scavenging From Home - | shutterstock |
No Manual Scavenger, Hence No Scavenging Deaths: Indian Government In Parliament

BY Ainnie Arif

"It is made clear that if a satisfactory reply is not received on the next date, we will have no option but to direct the registration of an FIR against such officer(s) who are exposing the workers to the risk of their lives," PTI quoted the bench.

The matter is posted for hearing on September 10.

SC Bans Manual Scavenging And Sewer Cleaning In 6 Metro Cities Including Delhi, Mumbai - null
SC Bans Manual Scavenging And Sewer Cleaning In 6 Metro Cities Including Delhi, Mumbai

BY Outlook News Desk

In a verdict delivered in the matter in October 2023, the top court observed that manual scavengers have lived in bondage, systematically trapped in inhuman conditions for a long time. It had asked the Centre and states to completely eradicate manual scavenging across the country.

Passing a slew of directions, the apex court asked the central and state governments to pay Rs 30 lakh as compensation to the next of kin of those who die while cleaning sewers. 

Scenes from the play Gatar Actors essay the suffering of families of scavengers - Photo: Surendra Wankhede
Acting Away Oppression: Challenging The Societal Prejudices Behind Manual Scavenging

BY Barkha Mathur

While the 2013 law prohibits “hazardous cleaning”, it does not outright ban manual cleaning of sewers and septic tanks. It leaves room for appropriate protective equipment and safety protocols while cleaning such sites—provided there is an extraordinary or emergency requirement to enter a sewer or manhole. 
The law also mandates a person to wear full protective gear—gloves, coat, mask, gumboots—and for an oxygen cylinder and ambulance to be on standby during the process. Ordinarily, or for regular cleaning and maintenance work, going down a sewer or manhole is prohibited.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son