Summer season is at its peak and this time a more dangerous and potentially record-breaking heat wave is set to scorch California, Arizona, and southern Nevada this week.
An excessive heat warning has been issued for these regions. The heat intensifies starting Tuesday in California's Central Valley, with scorching temperatures reaching up to 108 degrees Fahrenheit. Cities including Redding, Sacramento, Fresno, and Bakersfield will all feel the brunt of the heat.
By Wednesday, the excessive heat warning will expand eastward, encompassing Las Vegas and reaching all the way to Lake Havasu City, Arizona.
But the peak of the heat wave is expected later this week with expected forecast in Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Palm Springs, California to hit a staggering 112 degrees by Thursday or Friday.
This heat wave will be historical. If Las Vegas reaches 110 degrees on Thursday, it would be the hottest June day ever recorded in the city. Phoenix is also eyeing a record, potentially breaking its daily high set in 2016 if it surpasses 111 degrees on Thursday. Reno, Nevada, and Fresno, California, are also on verge to near their daily heat records.
Health officials urge caution as this extreme heat poses a significant health risk. Overexposure can lead to heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and even heat stroke if left unchecked.
Beyond major cities, Even areas further north, like Salt Lake City and Boise, Idaho, are expected to experience sweltering temperatures in the mid-90s.