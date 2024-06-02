United States

Corral Fire Tracy: Evacuation Orders Issued As Fire Jumps I-580, Burning 11,047 Acres

A wildfire that started Saturday afternoon in San Joaquin County has expanded rapidly, burning 11,047 acres near the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory Site 300. Known as the Corral Fire, it has crossed Corral Hollow Road and I-580, prompting widespread evacuation orders.

Twitter
Both directions of I-580 are closed from Interstate 205 to Interstate 5, with no reopening time specified. Photo: Twitter
info_icon

A wildfire that broke out on Saturday afternoon in San Joaquin County has rapidly expanded, prompting widespread evacuation orders and the deployment of significant firefighting resources. The Corral Fire has already burned 11,047 acres near the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory Site 300, located southwest of Tracy.

The fire, which started near Corral Hollow Road, has now crossed Interstate 580 (I-580), complicating efforts to contain it. Cal Fire officials report that the blaze has reached I-580 and continues to spread.

Expanded Evacuations

The San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services has issued an evacuation order for residents living east of I-580 between Corral Hollow Road and S. Tracy Boulevard, an area designated as SJC 210. This order has been extended to include regions southwest of Vernalis Road to the Tracy Golf and Country Club and now encompasses the Tesla Treatment Facility, known as SJC 211.

Additionally, the area labelled SJC 215, southwest of I-580 and just north of I-5, has been upgraded to an evacuation order. Shortly before 8 pm, orders were further expanded west along Corral Hollow Road and south to the southwestern tip of San Joaquin County. These expanded orders cover the regions between I-580 and the California Aqueduct, south of Corral Hollow Creek to Alameda and Stanislaus counties, identified as SJC 213, SJC 212, and SJC 199.

Painting the walls before they collapse; Climate change. - File Photo
Over 50 Pc Of World's Mangroves At Risk Of Collapse, Climate Change Leading Factor: IUCN

BY PTI

Temporary Evacuation Centres

Evacuees can seek shelter at the Larch Clover Community Centre, located at 11157 W. Larch Road in Tracy. Additionally, a large animal shelter has been set up at the Manteca Unified School District at 2271 W Louise Avenue in Manteca to accommodate pets and livestock.

Also, the fire has forced the closure of both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-580 from the junction with Interstate 205 to Interstate 5, according to Caltrans. There is currently no estimate on when the interstate will reopen.

Firefighting Efforts

In an effort to combat the fire, the first Type 1 Large Airtanker of the year was deployed from the Cal Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit's McClellan Airtanker Base. Despite these efforts, containment has dropped significantly; the fire, initially reported to be 40% contained, is now only 10% contained as of 7:30 pm

The Alameda County Fire Department confirmed that two firefighters were hospitalised with minor to moderate burns. The firefighting teams are battling sustained winds of 20-25 mph from the southwest, with gusts up to 45 mph, which could push the fire further east towards I-580.

Also, the cause of the corral fire remains under investigation. Further details are awaited. 

File photo - AP
Texas Storms Leave 750,000 Without Power Amid Violent Storms And Intense Heat

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Arvind Kejriwal Returns To Tihar Jail; Says Going Back As He 'Raised Voice Against Dictatorship'
  2. Narendra Modi Meditates In Isolation, But With A Bunch Of Cameras Around
  3. Weather News: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Rains In 6 States; Heatwave Warnings In Punjab, Delhi & Odisha
  4. Five Trends I Noticed While Travelling West Bengal On Election Coverage
  5. Outlook Talks: Politics, Caste & Elections with Prof. N Sukumar
Entertainment News
  1. Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Celebs Jet Off For Ambanis' Cruise Bash, Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor's Breakup Rumours And More
  2. ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’: Janhvi Kapoor Tells Kapil Sharma She Is 'Very Happy' With Shikhar Pahariya
  3. Janhvi Kapoor On Foray Into South Cinema: It Makes Me Feel Closer To My Mom
  4. Took Me Around Two Years To Get My First Acting Job: Rajkummar Rao
  5. ‘Baby Reindeer’: Jessica Gunning Leaves You Charmed With Her Presence At The Los Angeles Premiere – View Pics
Sports News
  1. ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh Uncertain On Shoriful's Availability After Hand Injury
  2. Real Madrid Vs Borussia Dortmund: Carlo Ancelotti Urges Toni Kroos To Reverse Retirement Decision After UCL Glory
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE: Amit Panghal Becomes 2nd Indian Male Boxer To Qualify For Paris Games
  4. Real Madrid Vs Borussia Dortmund: Edin Terzic Unsure On 'Brilliant' Jadon Sancho Return From Manchester United Loan
  5. Athletics: Gebrhiwet's 5k Mark, Ingebrigtsen's Dive For 1,500m Win - In Pics
World News
  1. You Should Switch Off Your Phone Periodically—Even The NSA Says So
  2. Entreprenuer Halla Tomasdottir Wins Iceland Presidential Bid, Defeats Former PM Katrin Jakobsdottir
  3. Severe Flood Alert In Sri Lanka: Power Supply Cut, Schools Closed Due To Heavy Rains
  4. Dakota Johnson's Summery Look Sets Fashion Goals On Set
  5. China's Chang'e-6 Successfully Lands On Far Side Of Moon In 'Historic Moment' | Video
Latest Stories
  1. Sikkim Election Results 2024: SKM All Set For 2nd Term With 31 Seats, SDF Win Shyari Seat
  2. Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024: BJP Wins For 3rd Term With 46 Out Of 60 Seats; PM Modi Thanks Party Karyakartas
  3. 2024 Exit Polls: BJP-led NDA Likely To Sweep Andhra Pradesh, Odisha & Arunachal; SKM To Retain Sikkim
  4. Exit Poll Results 2024: Modi Govt 3.0? Major Pollsters Project '400 Paar' For BJP-led NDA
  5. Exit Polls 2024: NDA Majority Projected In AP, Arunachal; SKM To Sweep Sikkim As BJP-BJD Go Head To Head in Odisha
  6. Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results Today; Counting Of Votes To Begin At 6AM
  7. Stockholm Diamond League 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  8. USA Vs Canada, T20 World Cup Highlights: Unstoppable Jones Seals Hosts' Seven-Wicket Win With 10th Six