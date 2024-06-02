Corral Fire Tracy: Evacuation Orders Issued As Fire Jumps I-580, Burning 11,047 Acres

A wildfire that broke out on Saturday afternoon in San Joaquin County has rapidly expanded, prompting widespread evacuation orders and the deployment of significant firefighting resources. The Corral Fire has already burned 11,047 acres near the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory Site 300, located southwest of Tracy.
The fire, which started near Corral Hollow Road, has now crossed Interstate 580 (I-580), complicating efforts to contain it. Cal Fire officials report that the blaze has reached I-580 and continues to spread.
Expanded Evacuations
The San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services has issued an evacuation order for residents living east of I-580 between Corral Hollow Road and S. Tracy Boulevard, an area designated as SJC 210. This order has been extended to include regions southwest of Vernalis Road to the Tracy Golf and Country Club and now encompasses the Tesla Treatment Facility, known as SJC 211.
Additionally, the area labelled SJC 215, southwest of I-580 and just north of I-5, has been upgraded to an evacuation order. Shortly before 8 pm, orders were further expanded west along Corral Hollow Road and south to the southwestern tip of San Joaquin County. These expanded orders cover the regions between I-580 and the California Aqueduct, south of Corral Hollow Creek to Alameda and Stanislaus counties, identified as SJC 213, SJC 212, and SJC 199.
Temporary Evacuation Centres
Evacuees can seek shelter at the Larch Clover Community Centre, located at 11157 W. Larch Road in Tracy. Additionally, a large animal shelter has been set up at the Manteca Unified School District at 2271 W Louise Avenue in Manteca to accommodate pets and livestock.
Also, the fire has forced the closure of both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-580 from the junction with Interstate 205 to Interstate 5, according to Caltrans. There is currently no estimate on when the interstate will reopen.
Firefighting Efforts
In an effort to combat the fire, the first Type 1 Large Airtanker of the year was deployed from the Cal Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit's McClellan Airtanker Base. Despite these efforts, containment has dropped significantly; the fire, initially reported to be 40% contained, is now only 10% contained as of 7:30 pm
The Alameda County Fire Department confirmed that two firefighters were hospitalised with minor to moderate burns. The firefighting teams are battling sustained winds of 20-25 mph from the southwest, with gusts up to 45 mph, which could push the fire further east towards I-580.
Also, the cause of the corral fire remains under investigation. Further details are awaited.