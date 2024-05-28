Texas Storms Leave 750,000 Without Power Amid Violent Storms And Intense Heat

Heat Wave Adds To The Crisis

In addition to severe storms, parts of Texas are enduring sweltering heat, part of a broader heat wave affecting the South. Heat indices soared into the triple digits in Texas, Louisiana, and Florida. Although these indices, which reflect how the body feels considering humidity and air temperature, are expected to drop back into the 90s by Wednesday across most of the South, some Texans will continue to face extreme heat for a while longer.