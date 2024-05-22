Over 50 Pc Of World's Mangroves At Risk Of Collapse, Climate Change Leading Factor: IUCN

"IUCN's Red List of Ecosystems is key to tracking progress towards the goal of halting and reversing biodiversity loss, in line with the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. The first global assessment of mangrove ecosystems gives key guidance that highlights the urgent need for coordinated conservation of mangroves -- crucial habitats for millions in vulnerable communities worldwide. The assessment's findings will help us work together to restore the mangrove forests that we have lost and protect the ones we still have," Grethel Aguilar, IUCN Director General, said.