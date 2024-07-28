A Journey Through Delhi’s Green Heritage: A Review Of 'Paradise In A Garden'

Not all the gardens are old and not all of them are gardens either. The popular Sunder Nursery for example expanded from what used to be Azim Bagh with its old monuments to become a planned repository of plants. The Garden of the Five Senses was planned by Delhi Tourism. What is clear is that different ages have their own ideas of gardens which is why the various differing notions of green cover that exist in Delhi today. The city has 18,000 parks and gardens a figure that seems staggering when one considers the reputation that Delhi has for air quality. However, the authors point out that the climate of the city is not conducive to green vegetation, this despite the fact that several residential colonies have the ‘bagh’ or garden suffix to their names—Shalimar Bagh, Punjabi Bagh, Jor Bagh, Moti Bagh, Karol Bagh, Dilshad Garden and Maharani Bagh. However, Punjabi Bagh, Dilshad Garden and Maharani Bagh have no historical evidence for their names though Jor Bagh was a garden before it became a colony.