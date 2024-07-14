Books

Book Review: 'Poor Economics For Kids' By Nobel Laureate Esther Duflo

Esther Duflo transforms her Nobel-winning insights into engaging stories for children

Cover of Poor Economics for Kids
info_icon

When Esther Duflo received the 2019 Nobel Prize in Economics along with Abhijit Banerjee and Michael Kremer, she was asked to donate an object to the Nobel Museum. She presented the Museum a number of titles published by the Indian publisher, Pratham Books. Her association with Pratham, a not-for-profit publisher which brings out accessible books for children and supports children’s reading across India, began many years ago. Esther is delighted that she has now turned children’s book author with her new book series, ‘Poor Economics for Kids’, published by Pratham in Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Kannada and Tamil. Both the Indian language editions and the English series (pub. Juggernaut Books) of ‘Poor Economics for Kids’ were launched on July 11 at Alliance Française de Delhi. At the launch, supported by the French Institute in India in collaboration with the Alliance Françaises network, Esther and French illustrator Cheyenne Olivier shared the details of their creative process.

“It was a lot of fun,” said an animated Esther. “I wrote it because I’ve always wanted to write stories. And I was compelled to work on this series since there is a lack of genuine representation of life in poverty in children’s books.” The stories in the series, which are woven around characters such as little Nilou and her friends who live in a village, break down complex concepts for young readers. Economics, poverty, health, children’s rights, education, migration, gender equality—the stories along with the vibrant illustrations explain the nuances of these big ideas in an engaging way. Esther has based the fictional characters in the series on the many real children she met across the world during her work trips and other travels. Her own children, who were aged five and seven when she started work on the series, would comment on the characters and the stories as they were being worked on. They offered a refreshing perspective on her creations.

Dr.Yasam Ayavefe - null
Common Features Of Economic Crises– Dr.Yasam Ayavefe

BY Spotlight Desk

Cheyenne was a bit puzzled at the start since the stories are not set in a specific country or town or village. They could be taking place in “India or Kenya or Vietnam or elsewhere”. As an illustrator, she needed specific details of the setting, based on which she would decide the physical attributes of the characters such as skin tone and hair style as well as the kind of clothing they wear. Eventually, she found a suitable style to illustrate the series and make the characters come alive. “For me it was all about communicating with readers,” said Cheyenne. “We had to break down the complicated economic concepts found in adult books. And I wanted to avoid visual stereotypes and cliched ideas about poverty while illustrating the series.” Both the author and the illustrator are hopeful that children across India will relate to the stories.

Will young readers who enjoy reading the fantasy and adventure genres be engaged by these stories? Esther is confident that they will. “Harry Potter may be set in a magical place but the characters deal with familiar issues—friendships, relationships, school, student-teacher bonds,” she says. “The stories in ‘Poor Economics for Kids’ too deal with familiar issues. Children living in poverty will see their lives reflected on the pages. Others will be able to understand and empathise with problems children from different backgrounds face.”

The five-book series was originally written in French by Esther and illustrated by Cheyenne.  The French edition, published in 2022 and 2023, was well-received by young readers, parents, and educators. “We wanted to bring the series to Indian kids,” said Esther, who has met and interacted with children living in poverty during her many trips to India. She is glad that the Indian language books (published as individual stories) of her series are priced reasonably and will be affordable for readers from different economic brackets.  

In 2013, Esther and Abhijit Banerjee published a book for adults called Poor Economics: Rethinking Poverty & the Ways to End It. It focused on how economic choices play out in the lives of extremely poor people. The extremely poor have Rs 50 or less to pay for their needs daily. About 600 million people in the world fall into this category. The book featured stories of people living in extreme poverty, the problems they grapple with, their fighting spirit, and the systemic inequalities that keep them poor. The stories in ‘Poor Economics for Kids’ weave together fragments of the same stories, animated by Esther’s imaginative flourishes and Cheyenne’s magic touch. While correcting the imbalance in the representation of kids living in poverty in children’s literature and simplifying grand economic concepts for young readers, ‘Poor Economics for Kids’ also has the potential to spark conversations about social justice and equality.    

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Texas Super Kings Vs MI New York Live Streaming, MLC 2024: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Washington Freedom Vs Los Angeles Knight Riders, MLC 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Chepauk Super Gillies Vs Dindigul Dragons, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch CSG Vs DD Match 13
  4. India Vs Zimbabwe Prediction, 5th T20I: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch, Stats - All You Need To Know
  5. India Vs Pakistan, World Championship Of Legends 2024 Final Highlights: Yuvraj & Co Surge To WCL Title After Rayudu's Batting Glitter
Football News
  1. UEFA Euro 2024: England Must Win To Earn 'Respect Of The Footballing World', Gareth Southgate Insists
  2. UEFA Euro 2024: Jesus Navas Confirms International Retirement After Final
  3. ESP Vs ENG, UEFA Euro 2024: De La Fuente, Spain Eye History Against England In European Championship Final
  4. ESP Vs ENG, UEFA Euro 2024: England Desperate To Go One Step Further Than Last Time, Says Harry Kane
  5. ESP Vs ENG, UEFA Euro 2024: Gareth Southgate Dares To Dream Ahead Of European Championship Final
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Record-Chasing Djokovic Acknowledges 'History Is On The Line' Ahead Of Alcaraz Final
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Barbora Krejcikova's Maiden Title At All England Club Marks Best Day Of Her Life
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Paolini To 'Keep Smiling' Despite Consecutive Grand Slam Final Losses
  4. Krejcikova Vs Paolini, Wimbledon 2024: Czech Beats Italian To Claim Maiden Title At All England Club - Data Debrief
  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic, Wimbledon 2024 Live streaming: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen's Singles Final On TV And Online
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News Live: INDIA-bloc Jolts BJP, Donald Trump Survives Assassination Attempt
  2. Ambani Wedding: PM Modi Attends Anant-Radhika's 'Shubh Aashirwad' Ceremony In Mumbai
  3. ‘Quick, Cheap Popularity’: Gwalior Sets Rules For Public Shoots After Woman's Reel Goes Viral
  4. Assam: 15 Injured As Drunk Man Goes On Rampage With SUV In Silchar; Stopped By Bad Road
  5. Uttar Pradesh Floods: 7 People Drown In Last 24 Hours As Rivers Overflow; Over 750 Villages Affected
Entertainment News
  1. Emraan Hashmi Says He 'Would Love To Apologise To Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’ For Calling Her ‘Plastic'
  2. Eddie Murphy And Paige Butcher Get Married In An Intimate Ceremony
  3. Ambani Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan Touches Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan's Feet; Greets Rajinikanth With Folded Hands- Watch
  4. 'Housefull 5': Sanjay Dutt Joins Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan And Riteish Deshmukh
  5. 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar Starrer Scores Less Than Kamal Haasan's Film
US News
  1. On Cam: Video Captures Moment Donald Trump Was Shot At During Butler Rally
  2. Trump Rally Shooting: Donald Trump Injured During Shooting At Butler Rally; Gunman And 1 Dead | Top Points
  3. Venice To Update Tourist Tax System, Likely To Increase Next Year
  4. Why Are Angry Birds On The Beach Disrupting Drones Deployed To Monitor Sharks?
  5. Special Flight For Swifties? Southwest Airlines To Add More Joy To Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
World News
  1. On Cam: Video Captures Moment Donald Trump Was Shot At During Butler Rally
  2. Trump Rally Shooting: Donald Trump Injured During Shooting At Butler Rally; Gunman And 1 Dead | Top Points
  3. Venice To Update Tourist Tax System, Likely To Increase Next Year
  4. Nepal: Army Personnel Conducts Rescue Operation After Landslide Sweeps Away 2 Buses
  5. Somalia: At Least 8 Killed In Shootout During Failed Jailbreak In Mogadishu
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News July 13 Highlights: INDIA Bloc Wins 10 Seats, BJP 2 In By Election; Facebook Lifts Restrictions On Trump
  2. Weather Updates: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR, Mumbai; IMD Issues Yellow Alert In Himachal
  3. Weekly Horoscope for the 14th of July to the 20th of July: Explore astrological insights for all zodiac signs
  4. 16 Years, 13 Govts: Oli Set To Become Nepal's PM Once Again After Prachanda's Trust Vote Loss
  5. Puja Khedkar Row: IAS Officer's Parents Booked Under Arms Act After Mother's Video With Pistol Goes Viral
  6. Anant-Radhika Married In Grand Ceremony With Guests From B-Town To Hollywood; Festivities On Till July 14
  7. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 13, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Sports News Highlights: Barbora Krejcikova Beats Jasmine Paolini To Win Wimbledon Women's Singles Final