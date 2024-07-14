Book Review: 'Poor Economics For Kids' By Nobel Laureate Esther Duflo

“It was a lot of fun,” said an animated Esther. “I wrote it because I’ve always wanted to write stories. And I was compelled to work on this series since there is a lack of genuine representation of life in poverty in children’s books.” The stories in the series, which are woven around characters such as little Nilou and her friends who live in a village, break down complex concepts for young readers. Economics, poverty, health, children’s rights, education, migration, gender equality—the stories along with the vibrant illustrations explain the nuances of these big ideas in an engaging way. Esther has based the fictional characters in the series on the many real children she met across the world during her work trips and other travels. Her own children, who were aged five and seven when she started work on the series, would comment on the characters and the stories as they were being worked on. They offered a refreshing perspective on her creations.