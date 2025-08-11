ICMAI Declares CMA June 2025 Results; Check Pass Percentage and Toppers

Students can now check their scores for CMA June 2025 Intermediate and Final exams on the official ICMAI website.

CMA June 2025 Results
The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the results for the CMA June 2025 Intermediate and Final exams. The exams were held between June 11 and June 18. Students can now check their scores on the official ICMAI website. 

This announcement comes after the CMA Foundation June 2025 results, which were released last month. The CMA qualification is well-regarded in finance, accounting, and management, making these results a crucial step for many candidates.

ICMAI CMA 2025

In the Intermediate exam, 26,974 candidates appeared for Group-I only, and 2,864 passed, with a pass percentage of 10.62%. For Group-II only, 15,333 candidates appeared and 4,664 cleared the paper, marking a pass percentage of 30.42%.

Among those who attempted both groups, 9,998 students took the exam. Out of them, 864 passed in one group (8.64%), while 1,375 passed both groups (13.75%). In total, 5,491 students have successfully completed the Intermediate course.

ICMAI CMA 2025: Passing Criteria

To pass the CMA Intermediate or Final exam, candidates need at least 40% marks in each subject and an overall aggregate of 50%.

CMA 2025: How to Download Inter, Final Result?

  1. Visit the official website

  2. On the homepage, click on the result link for the June 2025 Intermediate or Final exam.

  3. Enter your login details and submit.

  4. Your result will appear on the screen.

  5. Download and print it for future reference.

ICMAI CMA 2025 June Session Final Results: Toppers

Here are the top 10 rank holders for the CMA Final June 2025 session:

  1. Hans Amresh Jain - Surat

  2. Chirag Kasat - Mumbai

  3. Trishir Goyal - Jaipur

  4. Priya Babbar - Faridabad

  5. Nikhil Jain Sait -  Rajahmundry

  6. Saurav Kumar - Serampore, West Bengal

  7. Kunta Hari Charan Reddy -  Hyderabad

  8. Swati Agarwal - Jaipur

  9. Poojitha Reddy P - Bangalore

  10. Mumal Bhagwan Shekhawat – Palghar, Maharashtra

Published At:
