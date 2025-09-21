India Vs Pakistan Toss Update, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: IND Bowling First - Check Playing XIs

In the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash, India won the toss against Pakistan and opted to bowl first. Check the latest playing XIs, match updates, and key player insights for this high-stakes encounter

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Pakistan Toss Update, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: IND Bowling First - Check Playing XIs
India Vs Pakistan Toss Update, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: IND Bowling First - Check Playing XIs
  • India and Pakistan face each other in Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 2

  • India won the toss and elected to bowl first

  • India defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets in the group stage clash

The Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash between India and Pakistan is set to ignite intense rivalry at the Dubai International Stadium. India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, have opted to bowl first after winning the toss, mirroring their successful strategy from the group stage.

The decision tells their confidence in the bowling attack and the conditions favoring spinners. India's lineup sees the return of key players, including Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy, who replace Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana. This bolsters the bowling unit, especially on a pitch conducive to spin.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will be looking to overcome recent inconsistencies and capitalize on their aggressive batting approach. They have also made two changtes in the team, Hasan Nawaz and Khushdil Shah have been rested.

India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four, Match 2: Toss Update

India won the toss and elected to bowl first.

India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four, Match 2: Playing XIs

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four, Match 2: Live Score

Bangladesh won the first game of the Super Four against Sri Lanka. It would be interesting to see who'd be the second team to get a win in the ongoing Super Four clash between India and Pakistan.

