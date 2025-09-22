India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma-Shubman Gill Record First 100-Plus Partnership In Tournament

Abhishek Sharma scored 74 off 39 balls vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025
Shubman Gill contributed 47 runs in the record partnership
India chased down Pakistan's 171 with ease, winning by six wickets
India's opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill recorded the first 100-plus partnership for any wicket in the Asia Cup 2025 during their Super Four match against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, September 21.
Chasing a 172-run target, they added 105 runs in just 8.4 overs. Abhishek Sharma (74 off 39) hit a six off the first ball of the innings and reached his fifty in 24 balls, the second fastest in IND vs PAK T20Is, while Gill scored 47 off 27.
For the record, the previous highest opening stand for India against Pakistan in T20Is was 77 between Gautam Gambhir and Ajinkya Rahane in Bengaluru in 2012.
Abhishek-Shubman Lead IND To Victory
Pakistan had earlier posted 171/5, thanks to Sahibzada Farhan's 58 and a 72-run second-wicket stand with Saim Ayub (21 off 17). Notably, India's fielding was below par, and the team dropped a few catches.
Pakistan’s total turned out to be chaseable, partly due to Abhishek’s explosive start, with the powerplay yielding close to 70 runs. Pakistan’s pace attack, led by Shaheen Afridi, struggled to break the partnership early.
With a solid base set by Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, India sealed a comfortable six-wicket victory. Despite some wickets for the Pakistani spinners, a late flurry from Tilak Varma (30 off 19) took the Men in Blue over the line.
Much like the group stage match between the two teams on September 14, Tilak and Hardik Pandya went off the pitch without shaking hands with the Pakistani players. India will next take the pitch against Bangladesh for their second Super Fours match on September 24.