Kuldeep Yadav Drops Easy Catch, Saim Ayub Survives Vs India In Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash, Watch Video

India won the toss and elected to bowl first in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match
India have dropped three catches in the match so far
Kuldeep Yadav dropped an easy catch of Saim Ayub during the fifth over of the match
Pakistan’s Saim Ayub survived a crucial dismissal after India’s Kuldeep Yadav dropped a dolled catch during the ongoing Asia Cup Super 4 Clash in Dubai. The incident occurred during the first half of the innings, with Pakistan looking to build a steady platform against India.
Kuldeep’s misfield allowed Saim Ayub to continue at the crease, and the partnership with Sahibzada Farhan has been pivotal in keeping Pakistan’s innings on track.
Pakistan posted a strong start, with Sahibzada Farhan anchoring the innings and scoring at a brisk pace. Saim Ayub, meanwhile, supported well, rotating the strike and punishing anything short or loose. After 10 overs, Pakistan were 91 for 1, with Farhan on 52 from 37 balls and Ayub contributing 21 from 15 deliveries. India’s bowlers, including Hardik Pandya and Varun Chakravarthy, have applied pressure, but the dropped catch has proved costly in this stage of the game.
Pakistan vs India Super Four: Partnership Holds Key
The partnership between Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub has been the highlight of the innings so far. Farhan has displayed his class with crisp drives and smart singles, while Ayub has taken calculated risks to keep the scoreboard ticking. This duo has frustrated India’s bowlers and kept Pakistan in a strong position heading into the middle overs.
Kuldeep Yadav’s dropped catch will be a talking point, as it could have been a major breakthrough for India. Saim Ayub was batting on just 4 runs at that time. And there wouldn't be any easier catch than that. This can be a costly dismissal. Pakistan will look to capitalize on this reprieve and build a total that can challenge India in this high-stakes Super Four encounter.
Earlier, Abhishek Sharma also dropped a catch of Farhan in the very first over of the innings. Full outside off, swinging away, Farhan hoicked the ball across the line, edging it towards third man. Abhishek misjudged the flight, remained static, and had to dive forward, ultimately failing to hold onto the catch.
India's Probable Playing XI Against Pakistan
Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy
Pakistan's Probable Playing XI Against India
Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris(w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Khushdil Shah, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed