India Vs Pakistan: When Is Asia Cup 2025 Final?

Sunday, September 28 is when the arch rivals meet again and this time the trophy will be on the line. The two neighbours have not met each other in the final of a tournament since the 2007 T20 World Cup where India pulled off a heist to win the title

Outlook Sports Desk
gaurav thakur
India Vs Pakistan: When Is Asia Cup 2025 Final?
  • Pakistan set up a final against India in the Asia Cup 2025 with a win over Bangladesh on Thursday

  • India have already beaten Pakistan twice in the tournament

  • This will be the first time the two sides will meet in an Asia Cup final

India and Pakistan will be once again up against each other and this time it will be a historic first as the two teams will clash in the final of the Asia Cup for the first time ever. India are expected to be unbeaten going into the final and are the only team that Pakistan have lost to in the tournament so far. That raises the stakes for the match-up even higher if they were already not soaring.

Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 11 runs in their last Super 4 match to confirm their entry into the final. Salman Ali Agha's side had beaten Sri Lanka earlier in the Super 4s.

India play their final Super 4 game against Sri Lanka on Friday but they have already booked a seat in the final. The Men In Blue have already thrashed Bangladesh and Pakistan in the Super 4s and are poised to win the round and enter the final without dropping a point.

After the Super 4 win against Pakistan, India captain Suryakumar Yadav had said that there is no rivalry between the two neighbours as there is no contest.

India's Dominance

India have easily been the best team of the Asia Cup 2025. They have won five out of five and Abhishek Sharma leads the run-scoring charts while Kuldeep Yadav heads the wicket-taking table. They have rarely been tested so far in the competition and have already done a double over their upcoming opponents in the final.

India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in the first game between the two arch rivals at the tournament.

Pakistan did a little better in the second game but India still earned a relatively easy six-wicket win.

When is India vs Pakistan final?

Sunday, September 28 is when the arch rivals meet again and this time the trophy will be on the line. The two neighbours have not met each other in the final of a tournament since the 2007 T20 World Cup where India pulled off a heist to win the title.

India are the defending champions and will enter the final as firm favourites. Pakistan will hope to play a perfect game so as to give themselves the best chance against the T20 world champions.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
