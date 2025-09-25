India Vs Pakistan: BCCI Files Complaint Against Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan

Farhan made a shooting gesture with his bat after completing his half-century while Rauf made plan crash and '6-0' gestures towards a section of crowd while fielding. These triggered a controversy on social media with fans from both the sides engaged in war of words

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sahibzada Farhan celebrating his half-century with a gunshot celebration
Sahibzada Farhan celebrating his half-century with a 'gunshot' celebration in India vs Pakistan Asia cup 2025 Super 4 match Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has lodged a formal complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) over gestures made by Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan in the Super 4 Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan that took place Sunday, September 21. As per an ESPNCricinfo report, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) too is set to file a complaint over Suryakumar Yadav's "political statement" after the earlier Asia Cup clash between the two neighbours.

An ICC hearing could take place against Rauf and Farhan after they deny the allegations made by BCCI in writing.

Farhan made a shooting gesture with his bat after completing his half-century while Rauf made plan crash and '6-0' gestures towards a section of crowd while fielding. These triggered a controversy on social media with fans from both the sides engaged in war of words.

Meanwhile, the ESPNCricinfo report also states that PCB will be filing a complaint over Yadav's comment where he dedicated the first win to "the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack".

"Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery. Hope they continue to inspire us all, and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile," the Indian T20I skipper had said after India's easy seven-wicket victory over Pakistan.

Heated Moments

The second Asia Cup clash between the two arch rivals saw some heated moments. India openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill exchanged words with Pakistan pacers Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

"The way they (Pakistan players) were coming at us for no reason, I didn't like it at all and this is the only way (his aggressive batting) I could give medicine to them," said Abhishek, who was the Player of the Match, in the post-match presentation.

Published At:
