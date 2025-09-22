India defeated Pakistan by six wickets in their Super 4 Asia Cup 2025 clash
Pakistan gave India a target of 172 which India chased down in 18.5 overs
Abhishek Sharma hit a stroke-filled 76 to lead India's charge
Abhishek Sharma led the way for India's successful 172-run chase with a stroke-filled 76 against Pakistan in the Super 4s of the ongoing Asia Cup on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Sharma's blitzkrieg helped India chase down Pakistan's total of 171/5 in 18.5 overs and win the game by six wickets.
During his innings, Abhishek had some heated exchanges with Pakistan bowlers whom he smashed all around the park in his 39-ball stay. The left-hander said that he did not like the needless verbal aggression from Pakistan and gave them the best medicine he knew - aggressive batting.
"Today it was very simple, the way they (Pakistan players) were coming at us for no reason, I didn't like it at all and this is the only way (his aggressive batting) I could give medicine to them," said Abhishek in the post-match presentation.
Abhishek-Gill partnership
Abhishek opened the innings with vice captain Shubman Gill and the duo raised 105 runs in just 9.5 overs. Both of them were engaged in heated exchanges with Pakistan's lead pacers, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.
Gill and Abhishek both play for Punjab and regularly opened together in age-group and domestic circuit. Abhishek said he "really enjoyed" Gill's on-field aggression.
"We have been playing since school days, we enjoy each other's company, we thought we would do it and today was the day. The way he was giving it back, I really enjoyed it," he said.
The left-hander who is now the leading run-scorer of the tournament remains confident that he will win games for India on his day.
"It's (the way he bats) because the team supports me. That's the intent I show and I'm practicing really hard and if it's my day, I'm gonna win it for my team," he added.
India vs Pakistan
Pakistan managed a competitive 171 for 5 after being put into bat with unexpectedly Jasprit Bumrah being the most expensive Indian bowler. Shivam Dube was India's best bowler as his couple of strikes put brakes on Pakistan's innings after a half-century from opener Sahibzada Farhan.
Indian openers already killed the chase before departing and if that was not enough, Tilak Varma hit an unbeaten 19-ball 30 to guide India to victory.