India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup T20: Suryakumar Yadav Backs Jasprit Bumrah, Says ‘He’s Not a Robot’

India defeated Pakistan by 6 wickets in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match
India captain Suryakumar Yadav said Jasprit Burmrah is not a robot, can have off days
Jasprit Bumrah conceded 45 runs in his 4-over quota and wicketless
India’s Suryakumar Yadav praised his team’s composure and character following their thrilling T20 victory over Pakistan. “The way the boys are stepping up in every game, it’s making my job very easy. They showed a lot of character,” he said during post-match presentation, reflecting on India’s calm approach after the first 10 overs of their bowling innings.
Suryakumar highlighted standout moments and key players, noting, “After drinks, I told them the game starts now. That’s fine, he’s not a robot, he will have a bad day someday,” referring to Jasprit Bumrah. He also praised Hardik, Dube for bailing the team out of tricky situations and lauded the “fire and ice” combination of Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill.
He even mentioned fielding discipline, adding a lighthearted touch: “After the first innings, our fielding coach, T Dilip, has emailed all players who had butter fingers today.” Yadav’s remarks highlighted both the skill and camaraderie that powered India to victory, showing how composure and teamwork played a crucial role in their performance.
What Player Of the Match Abhishek Sharma Said
India’s Abhishek Sharma, awarded Player of the Match, praised his team and highlighted his partnership with Shubman Gill following their thrilling T20 win over Pakistan. “Today was pretty simple, the way they were coming out to us without any reason, I did not like it at all. That’s why I went after them. I wanted to deliver for the team,” Sharma said, reflecting on his innings and intent.
He also spoke about the special connection with his opening partner, Shubman Gill. “We have been playing since school days, we enjoy each other’s company. We thought we would do it and today was the day. The way he was giving it back, I really enjoyed it,” he added.
Abhishek emphasized the role of team support and preparation in his performance. “If you see someone playing like this, it’s because the team supports me and they back me. That’s the intent I show, and I’m practicing really hard. If it’s my day, I’m gonna win it for my team.”
Pakistan Captain Salman Agha's Reaction
Pakistan’s Salman Agha talked about his team’s performance following their defeat against India. “We are yet to play a perfect game, but we are getting there,” he said, acknowledging both the positives and areas for improvement. He also talked about the impact of India’s powerplay performance, saying, “A great game but in the powerplay they took the game away from us. Looking back with the position we were in after 10 overs, we could have got 10-15 more.”
Agha also assessed the total, noting that “170-180 is a good total but in the powerplay they batted well, that was the difference. If you see the bowlers are going for runs, you need to change it, that’s how it goes in T20s.”
Despite the loss, he praised individual performances: “There’s a lot of positives, the way Fakhar batted, Farhan batted and Harry bowled. Looking forward to the next game against Sri Lanka.”
Now we move the third match of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 which will be played against Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Tuesday, September 23.