India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup T20: Suryakumar Yadav Backs Jasprit Bumrah, Says ‘He’s Not a Robot’

Pakistan’s Salman Agha talked about his team’s performance following their defeat against India. “We are yet to play a perfect game, but we are getting there,” he said, acknowledging both the positives and areas for improvement. He also talked about the impact of India’s powerplay performance, saying, “A great game but in the powerplay they took the game away from us. Looking back with the position we were in after 10 overs, we could have got 10-15 more.”