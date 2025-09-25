Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Toss Update, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: BAN Opt To Field First

Pakistan face Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours on September 25
Bangladesh win the toss and opt to field first
Three changes in Bangladesh side; none for Pakistan
Pakistan take on Bangladesh in a crucial Super Fours match of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the UAE on Thursday, September 25. With India having already qualified for the Asia Cup finals, they will be joined by the winners of tonight’s fixture, ending the campaign of the losing side.
Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025: Toss Update
Bangladesh’s captain Jaker Ali won the toss and opted to field first.
Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025: Playing XIs
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.
Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali (wk & c), Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.
Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025: Live Score
Pakistan have had a hot and cold campaign so far in the Asia Cup 2025. They have yet to win two matches in a row, with the six-wicket defeat to India followed by a five-wicket win against Sri Lanka. However, they will need to break their streak tonight if they want to move on to the finals.
Bangladesh, meanwhile, have suffered two losses – a six-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka in the group stages and a massive 41-run defeat to India in the last Super Fours game. The Bengal Tigers will need to shrug off the disappointment from yesterday and perform to the best of their abilities tonight against a strong Pakistani side.
Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025: Full Squads
Pakistan: Salman Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Wasim Jr.
Bangladesh: Litton Das (c & wk), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin.