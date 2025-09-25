PAK Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Saim Ayub Registers Most Ducks In Men's T20I Tournament For Full Member Nations

Saim Ayub has scored yet another duck against BAN in Asia Cup 2025
Pakistan's opening batter Saim Ayub has etched his name in the history books by registering the most number of ducks in Men's T20I tournament for a full member nation. Ayub scored 0 against Bangladesh in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in Dubai.
The 23-year-old Karachi-born cricketer has already three ducks to his name in the Asia Cup 2025 for Pakistan. Moreover, the southpaw has six ducks in his kitty in 20 T20I matches he has played so far this year.
No batter in the world has scored more ducks in a calendar year than Saim.
Most ducks in a Men's T20I tournament (Full Member nations):
4 - Saim Ayub, Asia Cup 2025*
3 - Mashrafe Mortaza, Asia Cup 2016
3 - Andre Fletcher, T20 World Cup 2009
3 - Hasan Nawaz, v NZ 2024/25
3 - Tanzid Hasan, T20 World Cup 2024
3 - Regis Chakabva, T20 World Cup 2022
In the Asia Cup 2025, Saim got out for zero against Oman in Dubai on September 12, and on September 14, in the India vs Pakistan match where he was dismissed for zero again. In the match against the UAE on September 17, Saim registered a two-ball duck.
So far, Saim has four ducks to his name and amassed just 23 runs in just six matches. He is also second in the list for the most number of ducks for Pakistan, with Umar Akmal leading the way with 10.
|BATTER
|MATCHES
|RUNS
|DUCKS
|Umar Akmal
|84
|1690
|10
|Saim Ayub*
|47
|839
|9
|Shahid Afridi
|98
|1405
|8
|Kamran Akmal
|58
|987
|7
|Mohammad Hafeez
|119
|2514
|7
|Babar Azam
|128
|4223
|7
Earlier, Bangladesh stand-in skipper Jaker Ali won the toss and opted to bowl against Pakistan in their crucial Super 4s match of the Asia Cup on Thursday.
Bangladesh made three changes, bringing in Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed and Nurul Hasan in place of Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed and Tanzid Hasan Tamim whereas Pakistan opted for the same playing XI.
It's a virtual semifinal of the Asia Cup with the winners set to face India in Sunday's final.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 - Playing XIs
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali(w/c), Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman
Pakistan (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed