Pakistan Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: PAK Face BAN In Knockout Clash

PAK vs BAN Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Catch the play-by-play updates from the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Super 4 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 25, 2025

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Bangladesh's Tanzim Hasan Sakib celebrates the wicket of India's Tilak Varma during the match against India at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
PAK vs BAN Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Welcome to the live coverage of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, September 25. Tonight’s fixture is essentially a knockout clash, with the winner joining India in the Asia Cup final. Pakistan’s campaign has ebbed and flowed, with a six-wicket loss against India followed by a dominant five-wicket win over Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, Bangladesh have shown fight, but a 41-run defeat to India has put them in a precarious situation, and they need to beat Pakistan tonight to reach the finals. Follow the live scores and updates from the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

PAK vs BAN LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2025: Will Litton Das Play Tonight?

That is the big question for Bangladesh. Their fans were surprised when Litton Das did not come out for the toss against India. Jaker Ali, who replaced him as the skipper, informed that Litton could not recover from a rib injury that he had sustained during a training session.

Jaker said that the team will take a decision on Litton's availability before the Pakistan match. "We will wait till the last minute for Litton," he had said.

PAK vs BAN LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2025: Super Fours Points Table

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2025: Welcome!

Hello and welcome to the start of our live blog for the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match. It’s the penultimate Super Four match in this year’s T20 Asia Cup, but this is the most important match for both these teams so far, as a place in the final is on the cards. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and playing XIs when they are announced.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: PAK Face BAN In Knockout Clash

  2. India Squad For West Indies Tests Announced: Gill To Lead - Check Who's In, Who's Out

  3. India Vs Pakistan: BCCI Files Complaint Against Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan

  4. Shreyas Iyer's Break Request Confirmed As BCCI Announce Rest Of India Squad For Irani Trophy

  5. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Preview, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: PAK Hunt Victory Over BAN In Virtual Semi-Final

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

  2. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  3. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Four Dead, 30 Injured as Ladakh Descends Into Chaos As Violence Erupts Over Statehood Demand

  2. Violence in Leh Leaves Four Dead, 70 Injured Amid Statehood Agitation

  3. BJP Alleges Congress Conspiracy Behind Ladakh Violence, Links Rahul Gandhi to 'Foreign Plot'

  4. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  5. Delhi HC Rejects Plea To Remove Terrorist Graves From Tihar Jail

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Trump Says Ukraine Can Win Back All Territory From Russia With NATO’s Help

  2. Trump to Address UNGA : ‘Globalist Institutions Have Decayed the World Order’

  3. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  4. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  5. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

World News

  1. India And China 'Main Funders Of The War' In Ukraine: Trump At UNGA

  2. A Two State Solution Is A Pipe Dream For Now

  3. Rubio Backs US Tariff Hike On India For Purchasing Russian Oil

  4. Trump Says Ukraine Can Win Back All Territory From Russia With NATO’s Help

  5. Taiwan Floods: Typhoon Ragasa Kills 14 In Hualien, 129 Missing

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, September 25, 2025: What’s in Store for Gemini, Sagittarius, Pisces & More

  2. Memes, Reels, Emojis: Nepal’s Gen Z Protests Unleashed A New Language Of Dissent

  3. Is Gen Z Over-Connected Or Disconnected?

  4. Kolkata Durga Puja Weather Forecast: Challenging Conditions Ahead for Festival Celebrations

  5. Diljit Dosanjh Addresses Sardaar Ji 3 Row: My Film Was Shot Before Pahalgam Attack, But Now Matches Are Being Played

  6. Ladakh Weather Report: Clear Skies, Crisp Temperatures Between 9°C and 16°C

  7. Supreme Court Cautions Against Hasty Changes To Hindu Succession Act, Cites Risk To Social Structure

  8. Government Says Situation In Ladakh Under Control After Protests; 4 Killed, 80 Injured Amid Statehood Demand