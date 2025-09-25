Pakistan Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: PAK Face BAN In Knockout Clash

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Bangladesh's Tanzim Hasan Sakib celebrates the wicket of India's Tilak Varma during the match against India at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

PAK vs BAN Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Welcome to the live coverage of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, September 25. Tonight’s fixture is essentially a knockout clash, with the winner joining India in the Asia Cup final. Pakistan’s campaign has ebbed and flowed, with a six-wicket loss against India followed by a dominant five-wicket win over Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, Bangladesh have shown fight, but a 41-run defeat to India has put them in a precarious situation, and they need to beat Pakistan tonight to reach the finals. Follow the live scores and updates from the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

25 Sept 2025, 05:45:20 pm IST PAK vs BAN LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2025: Will Litton Das Play Tonight? That is the big question for Bangladesh. Their fans were surprised when Litton Das did not come out for the toss against India. Jaker Ali, who replaced him as the skipper, informed that Litton could not recover from a rib injury that he had sustained during a training session. Jaker said that the team will take a decision on Litton's availability before the Pakistan match. "We will wait till the last minute for Litton," he had said.

25 Sept 2025, 05:35:16 pm IST PAK vs BAN LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2025: Super Fours Points Table View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asian Cricket Council (@asiancricketcouncil)